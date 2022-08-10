Kim Kardashian Still Has Marriage Plans After Pete Davidson Split: 'None Of That Has Changed'

Kim Kardashian still wants love in her life and a long-term commitment in her future — it just wasn’t meant to be this time around.

We’ve been reporting for a few days now on the unexpected breakup between the SKIMS mogul and comedian Pete Davidson. Every day now, new details are coming out about Kim’s motive in moving towards the split, as well as the Saturday Night Live alum’s reaction to suddenly being single again.

On Tuesday, a source divulged interesting new information to Us Weekly about Kim’s hopeful happily ever after even after the breakup. Speaking candidly about the SKKN By Kim biz whiz’s love plans for the years ahead, the source made it seem like commitment is still on the top of the list for the reality TV star. For Pete, too, family remains a focus:

“Kim wants to get married again and Pete wants to have kids — none of that has changed. It just wasn’t meant for it to be with each other.”

Ah, man. Sucks to think they just weren’t quite right for each other at this point in their lives. But, hey, it happens. We just hope both of them are coping with it OK and talking it out with loved ones as needed!

Of course, it’s big to think about Kim wanting to get married again in the future. She’s got a lot on her plate right now between co-parenting her four children with ex Kanye West, studying to become a lawyer, and thriving in her ever-more challenging and time-consuming career. Will she ever have time to throw true love in there, too?!

It’s also interesting to hear marriage is still a goal for her even after her endless, tense divorce from Ye. That split has had a LOT of drama attached. And lots of legal bills, too. But Kim is still game to walk down the aisle again?! Huh…!

As for her split from the King of Staten Island star, the mag’s source broke down Kim’s take on the unfortunate uncoupling with some new words (below):

“There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate. It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup. They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

And more:

“They had a lot of fun together and they can look back with fond memories.”

Pretty similar to what we’ve heard so far. Doesn’t make it any less unfortunate. Ugh!

It’ll be interesting to see how Pete transitions from this. His career is thriving, with a long run on SNL having recently ended and plenty of film projects to his name. He’s been Down Under all summer filming Wizards! in the beautiful land of Australia. So that part will go forward as it should.

But what about family?! If Kim is keen on still re-marrying one day like this source says, will Pete continue to feel as strongly about children even after this tough split? Remember, Davidson was comedian Kevin Hart‘s guest last month on the Peacock season two premiere of Hart to Heart. During that sit-down, Pete gushed about his family dreams:

“[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream.”

Let’s hope this split hasn’t soured him on kids in the future or anything. He’d be a great dad! Can you imagine how fun he’d be with little ones around?! It just wasn’t meant to be with the Kardashians star.

What do y’all make of Kim’s future marriage hopes — and Pete’s parenting plans??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

