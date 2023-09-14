Kim Kardashian & Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Battled Over WHAT?!

It was a Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez showdown!

This week, according to DailyMail.com, the reality TV star and Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée went head to head at the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner when auctioneer Lydia Fenet announced a Couture Experience from Balenciaga was up for grabs. Yes, controversial Balenciaga! During the event at The Pool in NYC, the two ladies put their friendship aside to get into a bidding war over the designer brand’s offerings.

Lauren was sitting across from Kim at another table, and the two went back and forth with their bids, making the price for the experience go higher and higher. It didn’t look like either of them were even close to stopping, either, when the auctioneer finally capped the price at $200,000 bucks! Whoa!

Now, this is sure to raise an eyebrow or two, seeing as how just last year Kim was seemingly DONE with the fashion house following their disastrous campaign involving children and BDSM teddy bears.

So why do it? Well, apparently, it was all about raising money for the Malala Fund, the National Network to End Domestic Violence, and the New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault. Of course, we’re sure critics will still wonder why she couldn’t have chosen another item to make such a fuss over.

But if you’re wondering, yes, the winnings ended up going to both Kim and Lauren, who both paid the $200k for their respective Couture Experiences. Another person at Kim’s table also slapped down their own $200k to get their own hand in B pot, so that raised the full charity donation to $600 THOUSAND BUCKS! That’s some serious cash for some seriously good causes!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]