Nicole Kidman Shows Off Radical Chopped Hairstyle At The Met Gala!

One of our favorite Met Gala traditions has been the unveiling of wild new hairstyles. Stars often have to take big swings for films, and it’s always so great when they get to show it off for the first time on the Met carpet. Think Florence Pugh‘s shaved head a couple years back — which turned out to be for filming 2024’s We Live In Time…

Well, the latest thespian to deliver a bold new look on the First Monday in May is none other than Nicole Kidman! The Oscar winner showed up with shorter hair than we’ve… maybe ever seen her sport? And in such a styled two-tone sidesweep. Look!

Wow! Right??

OK, but we have to talk about that gown, too!

Photos: Kim Kardashian Cowboys Up On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Nicole wore custom Balenciaga Couture, inspired by a gown from their 1952 collection. The all-black gown showed off her impressive figure with a Basque-style bodice structured above a corset hugged by a silk bow belt. Then there were the exaggerated hips sculpted into the body before another belt and multiple layered petticoats given volume by tulle undercoats. It reportedly took 700 hours to make, too!

Diamonds were the ambassador’s best friend. She wore them on her ears, fingers, and wrists — the latter of which got to be presented on black gloves to really sparkle.

The whole look was so old school Hollywood — except of course for the quite modern hair. What do YOU think of it, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]