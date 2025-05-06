Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kim Kardashian’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dress Gets Dragged For Looking Like Wrinkled Sheets & Toilet Paper! Damn! Hoarder Tori Spelling Had MINUTES To Choose What To Take As Family Fled From LA Fires -- Here's What She Realized! Alabama Barker Shows Off $80K Of Designer Gifts In 'Ultimate Christmas Haul' Khloé Kardashian BASHED For Making Dream Kardashian's 8th Birthday Party All About Herself! Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Is Growing Up Before Our Very Eyes! See His BOLD New Look! Source Claims NO DRAMA Between Nicole Kidman & Salma Hayek -- What Really Happened! Is THIS What Nicole Kidman Angrily Said To Salma Hayek?! Lip Reader Says… Nicole Kidman & Salma Hayek Seemingly Get Into A Heated Spat At Balenciaga Show!! Kim Kardashian Looks ‘Terrible’ During ‘Midlife Style Crisis’, Says Big NYC Stylist! Kim Kardashian Is Getting DRAGGED For ‘2006 Middle School’ Outfit! Kim Kardashian Named Balenciaga Brand Ambassador -- After Ditching Them Over THAT Controversial Campaign! Joey King Hits Back At Jacob Elordi After He Bashed The Kissing Booth!

Met Gala

Nicole Kidman Shows Off Radical Chopped Hairstyle At The Met Gala!

Nicole Kidman Met Gala 2025

One of our favorite Met Gala traditions has been the unveiling of wild new hairstyles. Stars often have to take big swings for films, and it’s always so great when they get to show it off for the first time on the Met carpet. Think Florence Pugh‘s shaved head a couple years back — which turned out to be for filming 2024’s We Live In Time

Well, the latest thespian to deliver a bold new look on the First Monday in May is none other than Nicole Kidman! The Oscar winner showed up with shorter hair than we’ve… maybe ever seen her sport? And in such a styled two-tone sidesweep. Look!

Wow! Right??

OK, but we have to talk about that gown, too!

Photos: Kim Kardashian Cowboys Up On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Nicole wore custom Balenciaga Couture, inspired by a gown from their 1952 collection. The all-black gown showed off her impressive figure with a Basque-style bodice structured above a corset hugged by a silk bow belt. Then there were the exaggerated hips sculpted into the body before another belt and multiple layered petticoats given volume by tulle undercoats. It reportedly took 700 hours to make, too!

Diamonds were the ambassador’s best friend. She wore them on her ears, fingers, and wrists — the latter of which got to be presented on black gloves to really sparkle.

The whole look was so old school Hollywood — except of course for the quite modern hair. What do YOU think of it, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 18:58pm PDT

Share This