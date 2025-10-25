Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Hilary Duff Breaks Down In Tears After Spilling Coffee On Her Balenciaga Bag! Meghan Markle Invited Herself To Paris Fashion Week, Says Balenciaga Designer! Kim Kardashian Takes Subtle Jab At Kanye West In 'Exhilarating' Post-Divorce Update! Kim Kardashian Is Getting Trolled SO HARD By Fans For Her Paris Fashion Week Runway Walk! Travis Kelce Gifts Taylor Swift $80K In Clothes & Bags As They Spend Time Apart For Training -- How's His Taste? Nicole Kidman Shows Off Radical Chopped Hairstyle At The Met Gala! Kim Kardashian’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dress Gets Dragged For Looking Like Wrinkled Sheets & Toilet Paper! Damn! Hoarder Tori Spelling Had MINUTES To Choose What To Take As Family Fled From LA Fires -- Here's What She Realized! Alabama Barker Shows Off $80K Of Designer Gifts In 'Ultimate Christmas Haul' Khloé Kardashian BASHED For Making Dream Kardashian's 8th Birthday Party All About Herself! Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Is Growing Up Before Our Very Eyes! See His BOLD New Look! Source Claims NO DRAMA Between Nicole Kidman & Salma Hayek -- What Really Happened!

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Breaks Down In Tears After Spilling Coffee On Her Balenciaga Bag!

Hilary Duff Breaks Down In Tears After Spilling Coffee On Her Balenciaga Bag!

Hilary Duff did NOT have a happy Friday!

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories that day to reveal she broke down in tears after having a bit of a mishap – she spilled coffee all over her Balenciaga bag! Hilary didn’t even get a sip of the beverage before the accident! Oh no! She wrote over a picture of her designer purse in the passenger seat of her car and the guilty coffee cup next to it:

“Spilled my entire coffee inside my purse and front seat. A whole milk latte. Didn’t even get one sip.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Shades The Hell Out Of Kim & Khloé For Their Fashion! 

Hilary, who is married to Matthew Koma, then shared a follow-up snap of herself in tears, saying:

“Then I called my husband and sobbed.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum also pointed out in a third photo a blue Lola tampon in her bag. Oof! Friday was rough for Hilary! Check out her posts (below):

Hilary Duff Breaks Down In Tears After Spilling Coffee On Her Balenciaga Bag!
(c) Hilary Duff/Instagram
Hilary Duff Breaks Down In Tears After Spilling Coffee On Her Balenciaga Bag!
(c) Hilary Duff/Instagram
Hilary Duff Breaks Down In Tears After Spilling Coffee On Her Balenciaga Bag!
(c) Hilary Duff/Instagram

Honestly, we understand! Making a mess of a purse and losing a whole coffee would have us sobbing, too! It is unknown how much she paid for the purse, but the Balenciaga website shows it generally costs around $3,000! Damn! Hopefully, her bag is not completely ruined… and that she got a decent cup of joe on Saturday!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments!

[Image via Hilary Duff/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 25, 2025 10:46am PDT

Share This