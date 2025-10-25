Hilary Duff Breaks Down In Tears After Spilling Coffee On Her Balenciaga Bag!

Hilary Duff did NOT have a happy Friday!

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories that day to reveal she broke down in tears after having a bit of a mishap – she spilled coffee all over her Balenciaga bag! Hilary didn’t even get a sip of the beverage before the accident! Oh no! She wrote over a picture of her designer purse in the passenger seat of her car and the guilty coffee cup next to it:

“Spilled my entire coffee inside my purse and front seat. A whole milk latte. Didn’t even get one sip.”

Hilary, who is married to Matthew Koma, then shared a follow-up snap of herself in tears, saying:

“Then I called my husband and sobbed.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum also pointed out in a third photo a blue Lola tampon in her bag. Oof! Friday was rough for Hilary! Check out her posts (below):

Honestly, we understand! Making a mess of a purse and losing a whole coffee would have us sobbing, too! It is unknown how much she paid for the purse, but the Balenciaga website shows it generally costs around $3,000! Damn! Hopefully, her bag is not completely ruined… and that she got a decent cup of joe on Saturday!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments!

[Image via Hilary Duff/Instagram]