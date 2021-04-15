So THIS Is Who Kanye West Wants To Date After His Divorce From Kim Kardashian Is Finalized...

Sounds like Kanye West is already prepared and ready for his next relationship!

The 43-year-old rapper is going through a divorce from Kim Kardashian right now, but he’s already looking well past his estranged wife and the mother of his four children to see what’s out on the horizon!

Related: Kanye FINALLY Responds To Kim’s Divorce Petition, And He’s Got Custody Demands!

According to Page Six, the Chicago-born music producer already has his sights set on his next love interest. And while he isn’t naming the specific woman yet, per se, Yeezy apparently already knows what kind of person he’s interested in pursuing.

Their source explained (below):

“[Kanye wants to be] with an artist and a creative person, so they can speak the same language to each other.”

But wait… don’t Kanye and Kim both speak English? Ha! Just kidding! We know what they meant…

Actually, Kanye’s apparent ambition to date an artist is kind of an interesting thing. For one, Kim is definitely not particularly artistic. No shade to her with that! She just has different talents — namely the law, business, branding, and marketing. Things like that!

But even more than that, Yeezy’s personal beliefs in his own art are, ummm, intense. In fact, they are so intense, they kind of make us wonder if he can ever find a female artist to adequately match up to his expectations and needs!

We’re not kidding, either! You may recall what the Jesus Walks rapper told GQ back in 2013, a year before he married Kim (below):

“I am Michelangelo. I am Picasso. I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It’s not even a question at this point. It’s just a fact.”

Yeah… So can he really find a woman to meet him on that level???

Honestly, is anybody on that level?! Maybe Donald Trump.

Ha!!!

FWIW, Yeezy has dated some artistic-ish people in the past.

Of course, he’s been connected to models Chanel Iman and (infamously) Amber Rose prior to his time with Kim. And he was engaged to fashion designer Alexis Phifer back in 2006 before the pair split in 2008.

Related: Kim Opens Up About Kanye’s Infamously Disturbing Summer 2020 North West Tweets

Still, it’d be interesting to see what is meant this time around by a “creative person.” Maybe another singer or musician?? Hey, come to think of it, didn’t an A-list singer just officially split from her man this week, too?? Perhaps there’s a connection to be made there, then?! LOLz! Wouldn’t that be something…

Kidding aside, what do U make of Kanye’s apparent interest in getting with an artist after his divorce, Perezcious readers?? It might just be the right fit for him, no?!

But if that’s the case, it’ll be very different from what his life would have been like had he stayed with Kim K — the calm, cool, and collected super lawyer-to-be!

Sound OFF with your reaction to his news down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]