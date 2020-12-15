Kim Kardashian & Kanye West To Focus On Kids & Christmas As They Work Through Marriage Troubles

It’s a Christmas miracle.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West will celebrate the holidays together despite living “separate lives” recently. It’s no secret this couple’s hit a few bumps in the road, but it seems they’re putting troubles aside to focus on giving their four kids (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm) a happy holiday season.

A source close to the reality personality told E! News:

“They will be spending Christmas Eve with the family having a low-key get-together. It won’t be like years past, but they will do something as a family and all be together.”

While it may not be their iconic Christmas Eve party (which was previously canceled due to the highly contagious coronavirus), the Kardashian-Jenner clan is sure to strike up some fun as they are planning to go somewhere warmer — likely the family home in Palm Springs, CA:

“[They’re] heading to the desert for part of the break to get some sun and relaxation.”

This all comes just days after we previously reported Kim and Kanye would be living separate lives in the coming months as they focus on themselves and personal projects. Don’t think this vacation will solve underlying marital issues, though. The confidant made it very clear the couple hasn’t resolved their problems yet, explaining:

“[Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn’t micromanage it or worry about it too much. She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is.”

It’s great to hear the struggling parents are committed to putting their children above their own strife. This year saw a lot of new change for the family as Kanye campaigned (and very publicly failed) for President and the reality star announced the final season of KUTWK, a show that no doubt changed her life. The aspiring lawyer has remained fairly tight lipped on her personal affairs, though she has taken to social media in recent months to acknowledge and praise her hubby on various projects.

Clearly, there’s still love in the air. And who knows, maybe this special family time away from the hustle of life and work will bring them together again. After all, the source confirms:

“They are still a family and they come together for the kids.”

Happy Holidays, Kardashian-West fam!

