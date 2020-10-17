Kris Jenner Puts Blame On Social Media For KUWTK‘s Demise!

For some of the most followed people on social media, did it also cause the end of what got them on the map in the first place??

As you’re likely aware, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end, but it’s pretty easy to keep up with the famous family via Instagram and Twitter, no TV required! According to Kris Jenner, that’s actually part of the reason why the longtime E! series will say goodbye in 2021.

In a new chat with WWD‘s Beauty Inc., the matriarch spoke about this chapter coming to a close, and what’s next:

“When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms. The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time.”

Plus, we can find out everything they DON’T want to talk about (Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal or Kanye West‘s mental health concerns, for example) in real time. There’s no hiding on the internet!

The 64-year-old continued (below):

“Social media is the fastest and most controlled way to get the message out. The consumer gets to see the products the girls are working on in real time, and they know we’re going to get it out the door pretty quickly. The girls want them to be part of the journey to keep them engaged.”

Obviously, each member of the famous fam has plenty of other successful businesses to keep them afloat despite their days on reality TV coming to a close, including Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, and Poosh. But things don’t always go as planned in that department either! Remember when Kim Kardashian West renamed her shapewear line SKIMS after backlash from the original name Kimono? That’s why the sisters are “always listening” to consumers, according to their momma:

“People have been following our family for over a decade. They have watched the girls grow up. The girls have created a relationship. Kylie [Jenner] listens. Kim listens, and she is able to adjust and adapt accordingly. If something goes wrong, she is the first person to say, ‘I hear you. Let me change that, because you are absolutely right.’ The consumer loves that.”

We’re definitely intrigued to see how their businesses evolve after KUWTK is officially over!

