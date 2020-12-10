Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Exhausted From Continually Trying' To Make Things Work With Kanye West

The benefit of time to allow cooler heads to prevail still hasn’t helped get these two back on track!

Despite a reported reconciliation after a remarkably difficult year of marriage, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West reportedly still have issues to try to work through. Festering emotions and opinions can really do damage in a relationship, of course. So can these two get back to good before that happens, or what?

All this according to a new source, who spoke to ET about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and her ever-controversial, ever-opinionated husband. Fresh off his miserable failure of a presidential campaign — and still reeling from the rift Kanye himself created when he made those jaw-dropping comments about daughter North West over the summer — it appears that a big step back out of the public eye for a while would do this family some good.

And yet when you see words like “exhausted” pop up (below) in the insider’s reveal, you know there’s still trouble brewing:

“Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions. And Kanye is working on his psychological health and mental state. The family and Kanye are still in contact and everyone wants the best for Kanye, Kim, their kids and the rest of the family.”

Uh-oh! That first sentence of that quote is doing a LOT of work, isn’t it?! Goodness gracious…

The source wasn’t done there, either — because it sounds like Kanye’s personal work on himself is far from over. Knowing how crazy things got for him and his family during his bizarre presidential campaign sideshow over the past year, it seems like everybody involved would do well to step back and reflect a bit!

The source added:

“[Kanye] needs to work on himself before he can work on the well-being of anyone else. Kim’s family will support her in any decision she makes, but she feels that the most important thing to recognize before making any choice is realizing what’s best for the kids, herself, Kanye and the rest of the family, essentially in that order.”

That’s probably good advice! And ultimately the one thing that can make ALL the rest of this work between these two!

What do U make of Kimye’s current situation, Perezcious readers? Sounds like there’s still quite a bit of work to be done here. Will Kanye show up mentally and emotionally and put in the work to get to a better place?! Is Kim even interested in that any more??

So many questions — we want to hear what you think! Sound OFF down in our comment section (below) about where you see Kimye heading in the future!

