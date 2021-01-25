Kim Kardashian & Kanye West ‘On Great Terms’ As Parents -- But Still Headed For Divorce

It’s strictly business now!

Despite reports of an impending divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it appears the couple remain strong in their effort to co-parent their four children (even if from afar as the musician is currently located in Wyoming), but their communication doesn’t mean they’ll rekindle their romance any time soon!

A source recently told ET:

“Kim and Kanye are still heading for divorce. The couple hasn’t seen each other much lately, but still communicate regularly. Kim continues to live in Calabasas and Kanye is spending time in and out of Wyoming.”

Related: Marriage Issues Between Kim & Kanye Will Reportedly Be Featured On KUWTK!!

As for any worries that North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, or Psalm, 1, might be growing weary of their family troubles, the insider assured the kiddos are none the wiser, adding:

“The kids don’t know much of what’s going on because they are young, but also this isn’t new to them. Kim and Kanye have always been so busy traveling and in and out that Kanye not being there isn’t shocking. At the end of the day, Kim and Kanye will do what is best for their kids and are on great terms as parents.”

Honestly, that’s a relief to hear! Troubles between the little ones’ parents have been swirling since last summer. According to this insider, Kim has been “done” with the relationship since July! The confidant explained:

“Kim has been over Kanye in a romantic sense for a while but loves him as the father of their kids and doesn’t want to embarrass or hurt him. Her last real attempt to make their relationship work was when she flew to Wyoming in July and she was seen crying in the car with him. After that, she just knew that she had to be done for good.”

They added:

“Kim is able to cut things off more easily…and has reached her limit and she is at a point where she feels like things are done in a romantic sense.”

Related: Kim & Kanye’s Friends Think Breaking Up Will Give Them A ‘Fresh Start’!

Meanwhile, on Monday the KUWTK star shared a cryptic message of positivity on her IG Story (below).

While the revelation could have something to do with the exciting release from prison of Chris Young, for whom the aspiring lawyer advocated for over the years, we wonder if the repost is also a nod of strength and hope as she muddles her way toward divorce and then, who knows, another happily ever after?

Cause, after all, Kim certainly does seem to be “learning, healing, and growing” as of late, right!?

What do U think of the cryptic message, Perezcious readers?? Let us know your theories in the comments!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & WENN/Instar]