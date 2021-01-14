Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Friends Think Breaking Up Will Give Them A 'Fresh Start'!

While Kim Kardashian West’s plans to separate from Kanye West are still up in the air, her friends are apparently hoping she goes through with it!

Amid rumors that the power couple are on the road to divorce, with the KUWTK star reportedly having contacted high-power divorce attorney Laura Wasser, a source has come forward to shed some light on what those in Kimmy’s inner circle think about the whole thing — and if you could believe it, the stars’ pals think breaking up would be the healthiest thing for them.

Photo: Is Kim NOTICEABLY Flaunting Her Wedding Band On Instagram?!

The insider told Us Weekly:

“While they have a multitude of problems, friends on both sides think there is a chance this separation could give them a fresh start.”

Unfortunately, that’s similar to what we’ve been hearing overall — that Kimye’s relationship has sadly gotten too toxic to fix.

In fact, a separate source from the TV industry suggested just that to People, telling the outlet that although the couple “adored each other,” they have “too many differences” to reconcile their on-the-rocks marriage. The insider shared:

“The love story between Kim and Kanye has been over for a long time, more than a year. They adored each other but have too many differences… Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign and tweets.”

The confidant added that Kimmy Kakes — who is still studying to become a lawyer — has big plans for herself and her family, and Kanye just doesn’t have the same vision board, so to speak.

Related: Kim & Kanye Receive Public Apology From TikTok User After Sending Cease & Desist

The source explained:

“Kim knows what she wants to do with her life. She wants to keep living in L.A., create the best life for the kids and focus on her work passions… They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family, and Kim is okay with it.”

Again, it all seems quite dire. Yet while all signs point to the KKW Beauty mogul pulling the plug on their marriage, her friends aren’t exactly holding their breath. The Us Weekly source explained:

“Friends of Kim thought she would file a few times in the past and it hasn’t happened yet. So they are skeptical that she is ready to separate all the way. … It’s very hard to tell. She could file tomorrow or a year from now.”

How suspenseful!

We guess we’ll have to stay tuned then? What do U think will happen to Kimye, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Instar/WENN]