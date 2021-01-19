This Is The End: Kim Reportedly Quits On Marriage Counseling As Kanye 'Is Talking To Divorce Lawyers'

We know we’ve been closely tracking this story for weeks, but after hearing today’s report, it’s become more clear than ever that an official split may truly be imminent…

According to an insider close to the troubled couple, Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West may begin divorce proceedings very soon. The source first spoke to People about the new developments in a story originally published on Monday night, and it’s got us on high alert, to say the least.

There are two reasons for the urgency: for one, according to the insider, the couple has “completely stopped” going to marriage counseling. Previously, we’d reported that while the 43-year-old rapper often didn’t show for counseling sessions, Kim had nevertheless been committed to going on her own, trying (apparently in vain) to do whatever she could to save the couple’s relationship.

If the source is correct here, and Kim has “completely stopped” attending counseling sessions, too?! Whew. Forget it. It’s all but over. Just saying…

The second cause for concern is this straightforward explainer from the insider, who makes it seem pretty cut-and-dry as to what happens next:

“[Kanye] is talking to divorce lawyers this week.”

Not much more needs to be said after that. We knew Kim had spoken to representation, but now Ye, too? And he isn’t exactly known for the patience she has shown; now that he’s talking to lawyers, he may just file and tweet about it.

How did we get here?!

For years both before and during their relationship, Kanye was over-the-moon and incredibly open about his obsession with the 40-year-old mom of four. In fact, it made for some pretty awkward moments with Kim’s former husband Kris Humphries before this power couple officially got together.

But as time went on, and Kimye settled into married life after first tying the knot in 2014, a rift began to grow. At the center of the issue appears to be Kanye’s “chaotic” behavior, which has only gotten more unpredictable in the last year. As you’ll recall, the Chicago-born rapper ran an ill-fated (and half-hearted, TBH) presidential campaign in 2020.

And Yeezy didn’t exactly help himself by making several disturbing comments about his and Kim’s oldest daughter, North West, while out on the campaign trail last summer. A particularly nasty fight over the holidays late last month all but sealed the deal for the couple’s likely fate, as well.

Take all that together — plus Kim’s re-commitment to her legal education and a more mature life beyond reality TV — and it’s become increasingly clear in the last year that these two don’t really match up that well any more.

What can we say? People drift apart. It happens! It’ll be sad and particularly challenging for North and her three siblings — Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — as they learn to live across two households. But beyond the challenges of co-parenting after divorce, maybe drifting apart will prove to be the right move for this once-red-hot power couple…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U think about the journey these two have been on — from true love, to family highs, to, well, today’s troubles?

Sound OFF with your take on Kimye and whatever the future may hold for them down in the comments (below)…

