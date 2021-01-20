Marriage Issues Between Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Will Reportedly Be Featured On KUWTK!!

If there’s one thing we can thank the KarJenner’s for, it’s that you can always count on the family drama happening now to come up on the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

An insider confirmed to US Weekly on Wednesday that fans will get a peek into the marital problems between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for the final episodes in the last season of the E! reality series. The disintegration of the couple’s marriage allegedly will feature heavily in the upcoming season’s story line.

Ever since the show first aired in 2007, it has been notorious for capturing the fam’s most private and vulnerable moments, but there is apparently one person who isn’t too happy about a part of their life being broadcasted to the world. The source revealed to the publication that the 43-year-old rapper is “less than thrilled” that his ongoing divorce and marriage struggles will be supposedly featured on Keeping Up.

Now, this isn’t too shocking as the Yeezy designer has been disinterested in the show for years.

The Kardashian’s finished filming on January 8, with many of the family members documenting the emotional goodbye all over social media. Unfortunately, the music producer wasn’t present for the show’s final day. And who knows if we will actually see the artist at any point in the season. Here’s hoping though, because we would love to see the drama!

Rumors about the couple’s marriage issues first sparked after Kanye’s failed presidential campaign (Quick side note: happy inauguration day, Joe Biden!). During the run, he claimed that the couple thought about aborting North West, which was just one of the final straws that pushed the KKW Beauty mogul to meet with a divorce attorney.

Over the summer, the Graduation rapper went on multiple Twitter rants, where he claimed that he had tried to divorce the Skims creator for years and that she even attempted to have him locked up. Afterward, Kim addressed the backlash and spoke up about his struggles with bipolar disorder in July 2020. At the time, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, saying:

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individuals themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”

Despite the harsh words (which he later apologized for), this wasn’t the breaking point for the couple. Throughout 2020, Kanye spent most of his time in Wyoming, while Kim decided to stay back in Los Angeles to get some much-needed space from her husband.

After a massive fight between the two in December, the reality star decided it was over. Earlier this month, an insider told Us that:

“Kim is done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior, she has tried to get him into treatment for his mental health and all attempts have been unsuccessful. No one can tell Kanye what to do other than Kanye.”

As of right now, the duo is reportedly finalizing their divorce settlement before they formally file.

What do U think about Kanye not being happy about Kim filming their marriage issues on the reality show? Do U think that was a wise decision? Or are U all for it? Let us know in the comments (below)!

