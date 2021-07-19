Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Took A Vacation Together?! Here’s How It Went!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are really putting aside any bad blood after their divorce to be the best co-parents possible!

In fact, the exes, who broke up in February, are already jetting around the world on vacations together! And before your heads start spinning — no, this wasn’t a romantic vacay, but a fun-filled family weekend trip to San Francisco.

On Friday, the KKW Beauty founder flew from New York to San Fran to meet up with the rapper and their four children, according to Page Six. The couple shares little ones North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — who were all there to enjoy some rare time with both Mom and Dad!

The main reason for the trip centered on an opportunity to visit the new teamLab: Continuity exhibition at the Asian Art Museum early on Saturday morning, before the attraction opened to the public. An E! News source dished:

“They were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye. They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!”

Wow — so great to hear! A Page Six insider had even more good things to say about the estranged couple, adding:

“They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first.”

Cheers to that!!

The family vacation was fairly brief though. Right after the tour, they all split up again, with the 44-year-old headed to Las Vegas for a special listening party for his upcoming album! Meanwhile, Kim and the kids went back home to El Lay.

Yeezy’s invite-only event saw many famous friends gather to get the exclusive first-listen of his new album. Even Usher was there! An eye-witness said the U Got It Bad performer “seemed to enjoy listening to the new album” after celebrating the opening of his Sin City residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace that same weekend!

While we don’t know much about the yet-to-be-announced music (party-goers were required to lock their phones away during the top-secret evening), the album is rumored to be titled after the fashion designer’s momma Donda, who passed away in 2007 at just 58 years old. According to fans, a second listening party is set for this Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Clearly, some new gospel-inspired hits are on the way!! We wonder if any tunes will hint at ‘Ye’s recent heartbreak — or his new fling with Irina Shayk?! We’re sure diehards will be listening closely to find out!

Can you believe the family is already taking vacations together?! Sound OFF in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

