Kim Kardashian Wishes Kanye West A Happy Father’s Day Amid Divorce: ‘Love You Unconditionally’

Four months after filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian made sure to include estranged husband Kanye West in a special Father’s Day roundup.

In a post dedicated to certain members of the Kardashian-Jenner family — which included Robert Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, and Travis Scott — the 40-year-old shared a throwback snapshot of West with their four children. She gushed in the caption:

“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives. Love you unconditionally!!!”

Swipe to ch-ch-check out the West family photo (below):

So sweet!

Kris Jenner also included the same group of people in her own sweet post, writing:

“Happy Father’s Day to all of the incredible fathers in our lives!! Thank you for the unconditional love, the guidance, the support and the lessons you give to our families. To all the fathers, step fathers, fathers to be and father figures out there, we celebrate you today!! Enjoy your day!”

Take a look at the adorable collage (below):

Love it!

Kimmy Kakes recently touched on her reasons for ending the marriage in the finale episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In it, she first broke down in tears with her sisters over how their lifestyles not matching up anymore:

“He deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that…. I feel like a fucking failure that it’s, like, a third fucking marriage. I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Still gets to us every time…

But even more so, the KKW Beauty founder said she learned that she needed a legit partner within a relationship:

“After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state. To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me.”

Still, it is clear that Kim has a lot of love for West, who has recently been linked to model Irina Shayk. The TV personality even posted a picture of their family for his 44th birthday and wrote how loved him “for life.”

Glad to see they’re on somewhat good terms — at least enough to get a shout-out. But it’s certainly interesting how she grouped him in with everyone else. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

