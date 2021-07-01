Kanye West Takes The Kids On A Tropical Vacation While Kim Kardashian Travels Around Rome!

Kanye West is on daddy duty while Kim Kardashian lives her best single life!

The 44-year-old rapper recently spent some quality time with his kids — North; 8, Saint; 5, Chicago; 3, and Psalm; 2– in Puerto Escondido, Mexico. A source told E! News that the West family headed to their tropical destination on Father’s Day and enjoyed five fun-filled days at a seaside artist’s retreat:

“The kids enjoyed time at the pool and at the beach while Kanye made music and art. He met with various people on the property to learn about the architecture and work of the artist.”

The insider also shared that the proud papa seemed “very interested and curious” about the history behind the lavish experience and “wanted to spend hours on everything he was doing.” Some of the little ones probably weren’t a big fan of that! And while Kanye also had attended some business, he apparently “brought North along to some of his meetings” and was thrilled to show his daughter around the gorgeous spot.

According to E!, the foursome have already returned home to El Lay while Ye remained at the retreat for another five days. The kiddos must have loved getting to hang out with their father — especially since they’ve been experiencing a switch-up in their lives due to Kimye’s divorce.

Speaking of which…

It appears hot girl summer is in full swing for Kim! While Ye and the children traveled to Mexico, the 40-year-old reality star enjoyed a lavish trip to Rome, Italy. She reportedly arrived in the Italian capital on Sunday for a vacay with bestie Tracy Romulus and later met up with her glam squad, Mario Dedivanovic and Chris Appleton, for some sightseeing. An eyewitness told E! about their trek around the city:

“They headed straight for the Colosseum to do some sightseeing. They had a private guided tour and walked around the grounds taking in the sights and learning all of the history. They were inside the grounds of the Colosseum for about an hour. They took photos and went into multiple areas making sure not to miss anything.”

Of course, Kimmy Kakes has been keeping fans up-to-date about their goings-on. She and her friends have posted several photos on Instagram from their Roman holiday adventure, which you can ch-ch-check out (below):

The insider also added how the momma of four seemed extremely friendly and courteous towards everyone, explaining:

“After they visited the Colosseum, they were taken to Dal Bolognese for lunch. They sat inside and enjoyed all of the delicious food. Kim looked very relaxed and happy to be back in Italy. She was very gracious with everyone she met and was friendly and smiling. They rolled out the red carpet for her at the restaurant, bringing over lots of different dishes for her to try. On the way out, she thanked everyone, and they held the door for her.”

So sweet! Unfortunately, though, the stay hadn’t been without any hiccups…

While on the trip, the KKW Beauty founder also made a pit stop at the Vatican with model Kate Moss. She was photographed rocking a stunning sheer and lace cutout dress during her visit, and some critics slammed Kim for sporting a sexy outfit for the location, which has an extremely strict dress code. However, it appears she did wear a trench coat to cover up inside, as she said in her latest IG post:

“Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s.”

Hopefully, the Kardashian-West group enjoyed their separate holiday vacations! Can’t wait to see what else happens, especially as we head further into the summer months.

