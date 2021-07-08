Kanye West Reportedly HELPED Kim Kardashian With Her Upcoming KKW Rebrand!

These two might not be seeing eye-to-eye romantically ever again, but they have incredible minds for business — so why not focus on what they’re good at?!

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian announced that her KKW Beauty biz would be shutting down temporarily in August to rebrand. In turn, many fans have been speculating that she will drop the “W” from the brand amid her ongoing divorce from husband Kanye West.

But according to an insider who spoke to Page Six Style about the rebranding, that is not what is going on! In fact, even amid their ongoing divorce, it was allegedly Kanye himself who advised Kim on her company’s new look!

Really?!

The source said:

“Fun little fact, Kanye helped come up with the new name. Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West. It has been in the works for awhile, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name.”

Wow!

The insider went further, confirming an earlier report from WWD that claimed Yeezy went so far as to help the TV star “with the brand’s packaging and formulas.” Sounds like he was very involved in the rejuvenation!

Whatever the case, it bodes well for Kanye and Kim’s post-marriage relationship. We already know they have managed to co-parent quite well in this situation. Hopefully, good vibes can continue for family’s sake — and maybe for mutual business success, too.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on these business moves (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]