Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite At Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Show With Daughter North

Kim Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have reunited to celebrate the life of their dear friend Virgil Abloh, just two days after the designer’s passing.

On Tuesday, the former couple sat front row alongside daughter North West for Virgil’s final Louis Vuitton menswear show held during Art Basel in Miami. The event, titled “Virgil Was Here,” was one of the 41-year-old’s last wishes before he lost his battle to a rare form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.

What was clearly an emotional night at least saw this family coming together, despite their high-profile divorce and the reality TV star’s blossoming new romance with Pete Davidson. You can see the trio all dressed in black (below):

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & North at the ‘Virgil Was Here’ Louis Vuitton show in Miami. pic.twitter.com/dpSFkcsdDy — ????. (@MEENAVOGUEE) November 30, 2021

An insider close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star noted to E! News how much Kim and Ye’s reunion meant to their 8-year-old, dishing:

“Kim was happy that North was really excited about going and getting to be there with her dad. North loves when they are all together as a family.”

Not to mention, last night’s show-out with her ex-hubby meant Kim was at least “keeping the peace,” with the source explaining:

“Kim likes keeping the peace between her and Kanye and it was better off this way. She and Kanye are still on good terms.”

Even if the KKW Beauty founder is leaning on her new boo Pete while grieving this sudden loss, Virgil’s LV show was definitely not the time or place to have the comedian in support. As fans of this famous fam know, Kanye and the late designer go way back to 2009, and even saw the Donda artist cementing their friendship by hiring Abloh as his creative partner. As we previously reported, Ye paid tribute to the Off-White founder during his Sunday Service, sharing this message:

“IN LOVING MEMORY OF VIRGIL ABLOH, THE CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DONDA.”

The following day, Kim shared a heartbreaking and lengthy tribute, as well, posting on social media:

“God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon?

it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey.”

Our thoughts are with Virgil’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

