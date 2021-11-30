Kim Kardashian Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Kanye West's Late Friend Virgil Abloh

We’re really feeling for those who are struggling to grapple with Virgil Abloh‘s untimely and heartbreaking death.

As we first reported over the long holiday weekend, the world-famous fashion designer and Off-White founder died on Sunday in Chicago after a private battle with cancer. He was just 41 years old.

And as we have seen throughout the day both on Sunday and Monday, celebs have been sharing their public reactions to the gut-wrenching loss of such an iconic and talented fashion designer and creator.

Now, Kim Kardashian is weighing in on Abloh’s death, too.

Of course, Virgil had been a longtime close friend of Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, and the reality TV veteran herself knew the fashion industry titan and Louis Vuitton artistic visionary well during his all-too-short life.

In a series of four messages posted to her Twitter account on Monday afternoon, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up about her personal grief following the announcement of the world-famous designer’s tragic passing.

In the first message, Kim wrote (below):

“God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil — you were always so gentle, kind and calm.”

She also shared a picture of herself and Virgil together at a prior event, as you can see here:

Kim went on from there, sharing more of her mental fallout from it all, and admitting that it was “hard to process” Abloh’s death:

“You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this…”

She also shared well wishes for Virgil’s widow, Shannon, as she deals with the worst of this very sad situation:

“We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else.”

And finally, the KUWTK star looked ahead to the late designer’s legacy — both with fashion and, more importantly, with family.

Kim concluded:

“So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey.”

So, so sad.

It’s clear Virgil affected a lot of lives in a very positive way considering the immense public reaction to his unexpected death on Sunday. Kim’s grief is similar to that of many, many other people now struggling to deal with Abloh’s untimely passing and the hole it all leaves behind.

R.I.P.

