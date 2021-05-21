Kim Kardashian Accuses Kourtney Of 'Degrading' Her Kids' Nanny After Brutal Confrontation!

This week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians brought back the one thing we’ve all been waiting to see: a (near) re-match to season 18’s knock-down, drag-out fight between Kim Kardashian and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The sisters have been feuding on and off for years, of course, with their brutal physical fight being the most visible and memorable instance of their butting heads.

But on Thursday night’s new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the duo was at it again — albeit in a bit more subtle of a way! Things began with Kim confronting her big sis over an altercation the Poosh founder had with Kim’s nanny during a recent family vacation in Idaho. Apparently, the whole thing started when the nanny tried to punish Kourtney’s son Reign — who is 6 years old but, as Kourt explains, is “big on her confronting people in front of him.” (Ummmm, WTF?!)

Anyways, so the nanny made a rule that it was “illegal” to talk in the car — you know, just a little tool to try to keep the kids quiet for a bit — but Reign didn’t care for being told what to do. So he demanded his mom confront the nanny and, well, Travis Barker‘s girlfriend apparently decided she’d take her parenting cues from a small child! Not great!

Kourt then decided to confront the nanny (in a restaurant, no less), and the poor woman ran back to Kim saying she felt “degraded” after being “yelled at” and humiliated in public. The nanny was reportedly hysterically crying — and even went so far as to pack a bag, thinking she was about to be fired! OMG! Kourtney claimed it was “all a lie,” and that “there wasn’t even a 1% chance” she raised her voice. But considering Kourtney’s past admissions about her own nannies, and her clear inability to keep a nanny for her own kids, well, viewers no doubt must be a little skeptical about that claim.

Kim picked up on that very idea, too. In her confrontation with Kourt, the KKW Beauty CEO reminded her big sis that she “has a reputation of degrading” her staff, and struggles with having nannies quit on her because of it. At one point, Kourtney’s frustration boils over, and she says she’ll never let Kim’s nanny around her children again! But Kim is right there with a one liner retort, and she delivers it perfectly:

“Kourtney, you can’t even keep a nanny.”

OUCH!!!

Emotional after their spat, Kourtney is floored by the “constant negative energy” emanating from her sister. In a confessional, she says:

“[Kim is] throwing out jabs and random lies about her staff to deliberately hurt [my] feelings. It’s f**ked up [that Kim] would use s**t against me. … Why would you treat your family like that? I can’t be around this constant negative energy.”

Hmmm… Is negativity really the problem here?!

Or does it have to do more with deep-rooted resentment between the two sisters over issues we’ve seen on camera in the past and long-standing family issues that date back decades??

Also, isn’t it, ummm, interesting that this comes up right as Kim’s own domestic staff is reportedly on the doorstep of a major legal revolt against her and Kanye West?!?!

Just asking…

BTW, here’s more on the family’s subsequent negativity battle, which played out over the rest of Thursday night’s episode:

Contentious AF! Whose side are y’all on here?? #TeamKim or #TeamKourtney?! And which KarJenner woman do y’all think is the most negative??

Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)…

