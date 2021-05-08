Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Accusations She 'Single-Handedly' Ended The Family's Run On KUWTK, And...

Is it really fair for fans to make Kourtney Kardashian the scapegoat for the imminent end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as we know it?

That’s one of the questions the KarJenner fam grappled with during Thursday night’s new episode of the show. In fact, it centered on the all-important decision day, when the family officially determined they were no longer going to film their reality TV series after 20 long seasons on air.

As you’d expect, emotions and opinions ran the full gamut.

For one, Khloé Kardashian confessed early in the ep that she was the only family member who didn’t want to stop filming after 14 years, saying:

“It’s definitely clear that everyone’s decisions have been made but mine is the only one that would be against the rest of the family.”

Wow! Sorry, Khloé…

But the main controversy focused more on Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian, considering her rocky, troubled history with filming — and its effects on her parenting and mental health — over the most recent few seasons.

The mom of three acknowledged she’d had an up-and-down relationship with the behind-the-scenes aspects of the series, saying on camera:

“We always said we would do it together as long as we all wanted to do it and felt happy and that it made sense. I’ve definitely had my moments when I wasn’t fully comfortable with filming and then there’s so many exciting moments like where we’ve had the best times and great family trips and so many experiences that we wouldn’t have had if we weren’t filming. I think it’s been a love-hate relationship.”

That’s putting it mildly.

Heck, remember her violent on-air fight with Kim Kardashian?! There was a LOT of tension around Kourt and her sisters during the last couple of seasons. And while it made for good TV, it also definitely caused an awkward rift in the family for a time after the interior design aficionado first decided to walk away.

Scott Disick picked up on that dynamic later in the ep, too.

He saw a lot of the social media backlash from fans mourning the end of the KarJenner era, and quickly realized how much of it had to do with his ex-GF and baby momma:

“It’s so funny, there’s all these memes online of like, ‘Kourtney Kardashian single-handedly ended KUWTK.’ Why? Because you’ve said before that you don’t, like, love filming and stuff like that so they assume you’re the one who made the decision? Does it bother you?”

Ever honest about her career goals, Kourt took the criticism in stride — and acknowledged it was a hard decision all around.

She responded to Scott, explaining:

“Yeah they’re saying it as a joke but I’m sure there’s people who really believe it. Every time our contract’s up we always have this conversation of like, ‘Do we want to keep doing this? What are we happy with? What do we want to do?’ If everyone wanted to keep doing it I’m sure I would have kept doing it too. Unless I found my island to move to….”

Girl, seriously, we’ll join you right there on that island! Ha!

But back in the real world, the show’s announced ending was a sad, solemn thing. Not only for the aforementioned Khloé, but for Scott, too!

Lord Disick explained he had a bit of a personal reason for being hesitant about saying goodbye to KUWTK:

“My biggest fear is that we will float apart and not see each other nearly as much because if we don’t work together every day, we’re surely not going to see each other every day. It’s very sad to me, you know? It’s kind of the ending of an era.”

We definitely feel that!

Still, ever the realistic one in the family, Kourt reasoned that this is just the way it has to be, summing it up succinctly:

“It was going to come to an end at some point.”

True.

Doesn’t make it any less sad, though!

ICYMI last night, you can see this quick catch-up and the fallout from the episode’s big decision (below):

Sad stuff!

It’s kind of crazy, you take for granted how iconic and consistent something as simple as KUWTK has been over the last 14 years, and now that it’s ending… ugh! An emotional time, for sure!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are you sad to see the end come?!

Sound OFF with your reaction to that — and to Kourtney’s supposed role in the downfall — down in the comments (below)!

