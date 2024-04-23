Kim Kardashian Wants Taylor Swift To 'Move On' From Bitter Feud After TTPD Diss Track!

Kim Kardashian is sick and tired of the drama with Taylor Swift!

Last week, Tay surprised fans by reigniting her feud with the 43-year-old reality star with the release of her new album, The Tortured Ports Department. The pop star not so subtly called out Kim for being a high school bully on the diss track thanK you aIMee. Swifties who heard the biting lyrics got angry all over again — and have taken it upon themselves since then to get some revenge for Tay. They flooded Kim’s social media posts with comments about the track. Then The Kardashians star lost around 100,000 followers on Instagram! Yikes!

What does Kim have to say about all this drama lately? Despite the intense backlash since TTPD release, it sounds like the KUWTK alum is “over” her feud with Taylor — and wants the singer to get over it as well! A source for People insisted on Tuesday:

“She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on.”

The insider further said Kim “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it,” especially since “it’s been literally years.” Well, we can answer that!

While for Kim it may have been no big deal, the harm she caused with her secretly recorded and edited phone call was hugely damaging to Tay’s reputation. Kim managed to convince the world the songstress lied about not allowed her then-husband Kanye West to call her a “bitch” in the song Famous. It wasn’t until years later the full conversation leaked and proved Taylor told the truth all along. For all that time the public’s perception of the Blank Space singer was tainted. No one trusted her anymore. Hell, some still don’t! So you can understand why damage like that might have stuck around in Tay’s heart — and her pen! Especially when she never received an apology from Kim!

Seeing as it didn’t have any lasting damage for Kim, of course she’s over it. She was probably over it a week later! For Taylor it was a life-altering injury. For Kim it was Tuesday.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Taylor will move past her feud with Kim? Will they ever mend their fences? At this point, it sounds more and more like wishful thinking. But sound OFF in the comments below with your thoughts on the situation.

