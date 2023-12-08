Feud Reignited! Taylor Swift Fans Fill Kim Kardashian's Instagram With Snakes & More After Interview Shocker!

Was Taylor Swift just trying to tell her whole story in that Time Person of the Year profile? Letting off some steam? Or serving a little revenge as a very cold dish??

Seven years ago her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian erupted with the release of a phone call making it look like Tay was a liar. Kim had recorded the pop star giving Ye the green light on Famous — making her public protestations about the misogyny look performative and hollow. Eventually the full, unedited conversation from the call came out and vindicated Taylor — but the damage was done.

In her Time interview, Tay revealed that damage was worse than anyone realized. She called what she experienced her “career death” — a fully realized character assassination courtesy of Kim’s “fully manufactured frame job.” She said the “illegally recorded phone call” drove her into hiding in the UK:

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

No one had ever realized she was hurt so bad, mostly because she hit back so hard musically with Reputation the next year. That and she kept the harm it all did private. But not anymore!

Finally knowing the extent of the pain Kim caused Taylor — not to mention learning she never apologized — led Swifties to swarm the reality star’s Instagram! They turned the comment section into a den of snake emojis, as well as GIFs from Tay’s music videos. Mostly Reputation‘s lead single Look What You Made Me Do. Look what she made them do:

Yeah, it goes on and on like that… That’s not even including the ones who are just commenting that she should be ashamed!

“I love you but we need a real apology for tay tay. She deserves it. You said y’all moved on but nope. She haven’t” “Apologise to Tay.” “Lost respect.” “Kim what you did to Tay affected her mental state. Your words & actions have consequences to others. Make this right & you will get more respect”

As of this writing Kim has not responded to Taylor’s reignition of the once fiery feud. As for why Taylor finally decided to talk about it? We can’t help but wonder about the timing. We heard she’s going to be dropping some unheard tracks on Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Is she preparing to go to war all over again?

