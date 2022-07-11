Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Get NSFW In First Trailer For The Kardashians Season 2!

The Kardashians are back, BB!!!

The first teaser for the Hulu hit premiered Monday morning, and it has everything fans could want: relationship drama, legal drama, baby momma drama. It’s so much to keep up with!

In just 90 seconds, we get glimpses into the biggest, most emotional conflicts the famous fam is going to face in the next chapter of their well-documented story. Kris Jenner is hiding a health issue from her kids. Kylie Jenner is trying to figure out how to bounce back after her second baby. Kendall Jenner is freaking out about expectations being put on her as the last KarJenner without a child.

Obviously while Kravis are all good, that situation isn’t without its drama. And Khloé Kardashian is struggling in the aftermath of Tristan Thompson. Then of course there’s the big legal battle we didn’t think we’d see in the show at all — the lawsuit from Blac Chyna. As we’ve heard, we won’t be getting any bananas courtroom footage or video testimony — this ain’t CourtTV, it’s reality TV — but it does seem we’ll see the effect of the looming trial on the family. After all, it’s a lot of money AND their reputations on the line — that’s a lot of stress!

OK, but what we REALLY want to see is something we’ve only gotten the tiniest glimpses of, secondhand stories, that kind of thing. You know what we mean.

Kete.

Kim Kardashian tried to keep her relationship with Pete Davidson as on the QT as she could for so long. But now it’s just impossible — they’re together so much, the show would seem ridiculous for cutting around him. It would be like the other Osbourne sister!

So yes, in season 2, the SNL star finally makes his debut as the “mysterious” (LOLz) boyfriend that had been making Kim smile so much. And we also get a good idea why!

In the one little moment we see of their relationship at the very end of the teaser, we get both how sexually charged it is AND how much Pete makes everyone laugh.

During a red carpet or photo shoot or something, Pete is seen hanging with Khloé in what looks like a hotel room. He’s also holding two phones, with one presumably belonging to his lady. Kim comes in, already beginning to unzip her dress and asks:

“Babe? Do you want to shower with me really quick?”

Pete stares blankly for a second — but then with perfect comedic timing literally drops everything he’s holding and rushes in behind her, leaving the entire room in stitches! AH-Mazing! We feel like everyone who doesn’t feel their relationship is finally going to get it after this season.

See all the exciting moments from Season 2 — which premieres on September 22 — in the trailer (below)!

