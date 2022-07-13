Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are 'So In Love' As He Continues To Make 'A Real Effort' With Her Kids! Awww!

If we ever weren’t sufficiently #TeamKete prior to this moment, just know that our hearts have now melted into an entirely pro-love pool of supportive goo! LOLz!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are continuing to integrate themselves into each other’s worlds. The duo has been physically apart in recent times, of course, but that’s only temporary due to work schedules. In fact, the more we hear about their connection, the more we’re seeing a LONG future for the couple — that won’t be torn apart even by 8,000 miles!

Related: North West’s Bloody Prank On Kim Kardashian Was Mistaken For A REAL Murder!

Late Tuesday night, ET published insider info from a source who revealed key new details about Kete’s chemistry.

The source explained that the relationship continues to get even more serious. That reflects itself in Pete being “fully committed” to the Selfish author, per the insider. They also revealed:

“[Pete] loves being with her no matter what they’re doing.”

Well, we already kind of knew that part. LOLz!! Oh, and those close to Kim continue to readily use the L-word at this point when speaking about them, too!

The insider explained:

“Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more.”

There are family-related specifics, as well!

The source explained that building relationships with Kim’s four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — has become a key priority for the Meet Cute star as time goes on:

“Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim’s world and with her family and kids. He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives.”

Wow!

We love to hear that. Bonding is important, and if Pete is going to be around long-term, it’s great to know he’s keyed in on doing more of that kind of stuff!

The insider summed it all up with a suggestion about where this relationship could be going…

“They are very supportive of each other and have so much fun together, but also have a deep connection. They are living in the moment, but also see a future together.”

So they’re in it for the long haul, then?!

We knew Kim wanted to have a little fun after the end of her marriage to Kanye West, but we never thought things would turn this serious! Especially so fast! Still, we’re excited!! How could you not be?! It’s great to see them both so happy!

Related: Kim And Pete Get NSFW In Must-See Season 2 Trailer Of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’!

It seems all this family talk is coming together at a key time, too. Perezcious readers will recall how we reported about Pete’s forthcoming appearance on Kevin Hart‘s streaming series Hart to Heart. During their chat for Peacock, which debuts Thursday, the former Saturday Night Live star spoke about his future intention to have children of his own, saying:

“[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like, I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

So if Pete really wants kids… and he has been preparing for them… and he’s bonding with Kim’s kids… and the two of them are getting even more serious about their future together…

Like, we’re not saying it! But we’re just saying! Ha!!

Related: Kim Celebrates Pete’s Hulu Debut With TONS Of New Photos! Amazing!

Speaking of kids, also on Wednesday morning, the SKIMS mogul posted new snaps from a recent jaunt to a sandy, sunny beach with all four of her little ones!

It’s tough to corral all four, so the snaps are equal parts posed and impromptu. But they’re also all as cute as can be! As you can see (below), Kim’s brood is giving high fashion and summer fun all in the same carousel:

So adorable!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! And what do y’all make of Kim and Pete’s potential future together??

Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]