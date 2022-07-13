Will Kim Kardashian Be A Mother Of 5? Pete Davidson 'Definitely' Wants A Kid: 'I'm Just Preparing'

Pete Davidson is looking ahead to fatherhood at this point in his life!

And now the question on all of our minds is, well, how does girlfriend Kim Kardashian feel about that?!

The 28-year-old comedian recently sat down with Kevin Hart in the forthcoming first episode of the second season of his interview show Hart to Heart. The two comedians will debut the full long-form chat on Thursday on Peacock, but before streaming it, the outlet released a two-minute teaser that has piqued our interest already!

Related: Kim Celebrates Pete’s Hulu Debut With TONS Of Cute New Couple Photos!

The former Saturday Night Live star has been living his best romantic life with Kim lately, of course. And so it was only right that Kevin asked him about that. And the Ride Along star didn’t disappoint with a particularly insightful line of questioning!

When Hart asked about Pete’s possible family future, the Meet Cute star revealed his whole life lately has been building towards becoming a dad! Gushing about plans for parenthood, Pete pontificated on how much fun he would have:

“Definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny. It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like, I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

Amazing!

That really is the money quote right there! Are U listening, Kim?? Time to get busy! Of course, judging by what we saw on Hulu‘s season two trailer of The Kardashians, something tells us Kete isn’t having any problem doing that… Ha!

Related: Davidson Is Cashing In On His BDE In A Big Way! Get Paid, Pete!

On a more serious note, Hart and Davidson went so deep on family planning because they spent some time talking about Pete’s challenging childhood.

As Perezcious readers will recall, Pete’s father Scott Davidson died when the actor was just 7 years old. Scott was a firefighter who responded to the September 11, 2001 terror attack on the World Trade Center in New York City. He died after the North Tower collapsed as he was heroically trying to help people evacuate the area.

Speaking to Kevin about that awful time in his life, Pete called the memory “a f**king nightmare.” Also referencing the challenges faced by his mother, Amy Davidson, the comedian said:

“My childhood was not great. Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister. [I] just did not handle it great.”

Interestingly, Pete also shared with Kevin some fascinating insight from that tough time. Explaining to Hart that he believes the adversity actually fueled his comedy career, the King of Staten Island star said:

“I tell my friends that all the time if my childhood was fine I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever. But that weird s**t that it does to you, made me love comedy.”

Wow! Self aware and thoughtful. Good for Pete for making the best of a really, really hard situation.

You can see Pete’s comments in the new Hart to Heart teaser clip (below):

Well then!

Family on the brain, that’s for sure!

And what do y’all think about Pete wanting to be a dad, y’all? Think Kim is down?!

[Image via Peacock/YouTube/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]