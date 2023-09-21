Kim Kardashian Shows Off North’s Latest Painting -- And Fans Are SERIOUSLY Skeptical! LOOK!

Who said the Kardashians have no talent?

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to unveil a REALLY professional-looking painting — and apparently her daughter North West is the artist behind the canvas??

Related: Danish Artist Submitted BLANK Canvases — And Got SUED??

A mix of pinks, oranges, reds, purples, blues, and more came together to create a completely beautiful beachy sunset, and the proud momma just HAD to show it off to her 364 million followers. She captioned the post:

“North has been working on this sunset landscape painting for a few weeks and it turned out so beautiful. I’m so proud of my baby.”

Amazing, right??

Well, some think it’s a little TOO amazing for a 10-year-old. In the comments, IG users seriously doubted the reality star’s daughter’s talents:

“Here we go again….” “Kim we’re gunna need evidence because not a single person believes you” “Am I reaching…..or am I just delulu…..” “My toddler got his license today.”

Another fan noticed a less-than polished canvas in the background, joking it was actually North’s “real one.” Another poked fun at Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick’s art prank on Kris Jenner, sarcastically asking:

“is it art vandalay [sic]”

LOLz!

However, there were some believers, too… One user asked how much the Kardashian kid’s “lessons” cost, while another pointed out “the hate is [big].” Some even suggested Kim give fans a behind-the-scenes look at North in action next time so we can all know it’s really her who’s doing the painting. Maybe not a bad idea to see the incredible artist’s process?!

We’ve all seen some of North’s other works of art — do you think THIS one is legit, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & TikTok]