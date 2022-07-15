Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are About To STEAM IT UP In Australia After A Month Apart!

Kim Kardashian is missing her boo and she wants him NOW!

As you are well aware, The Kardashians star has been linked with comedian Pete Davidson since way back in October 2021 when she guest-starred on SNL. They shared a kiss, which Kim later confessed gave her a “zing,” and since then the sparks have been flying like crazy! The pair have been almost inseparable — from Pete hanging out with her kids, to their romantic getaway vacations — Kete is here and happening!

Related: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are ‘So In Love’! Awww!

Currently, The King Of Staten Island star is in Australia and away from “his girl”. He’s filming his next big movie, Wizards. Reportedly, he and his co-star Franz Rogowski will play the lead roles of two hapless pothead beach-bar operators who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot. The star-studded cast also includes Naomi Scott and Orlando Bloom.

Because of the filming being in Queensland, though, Pete hasn’t been around his flame for some time. And when the constant stream of photos and gossip stopped — fans wondered if their relationship had stopped too! Speculation began, and some worried followers took to an online message board to discuss their concerns:

“Anyone else getting the feeling that Pete being in Australia, Kim jaunting everywhere- that they’re on a break?” “I know the distance is due to working but… I just wonder if this is a precursor to ‘our schedules are too complicated,’ ‘timing is bad,’ etc., etc.”

Fear not, though! The couple is going strong — as confirmed by an exclusive insider. The unnamed source told The Sun:

“Kim is on her private jet flying to Cairns in Northern Queensland, Australia, to hook up with Pete. Kim is due to stay with him for a few days.”

Kim K plans to reunite with her beau after 4 weeks of separation — she’s flying out to see him on her own personal private jet! Did someone say “relationship goals”? Seriously, imagine someone flying halfway across the world just to stay with you for a few days!

Things are looking saucy, too, as the insider states there aren’t many plans for the two except the actor taking a break from filming and staying inside the bedroom with the business mogul:

“She has said she intends to stay with Pete in his room at the resort he’s staying at, and not do much else! She’s told the team with her, ‘Don’t expect to see much of me for a couple of days!'”

Wowza! We guess they really plan to go to the land down under! (ha!)

This news comes directly after a source told the outlet that the pair may be having some trouble in paradise because Kardashian isn’t ready for any more kids yet — which is Davidson’s biggest wish right now! We can assume the disagreement on family planning isn’t spoiling their fun, though!

We’re glad to hear that the most talked-about couple of the year are enjoying themselves amidst their LDR! Best wishes to them!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/YouTube/Entertainment Tonight/Hulu]