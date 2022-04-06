Pete Davidson Has Actually Met ALL Of Kim Kardashian’s Kids! He’s 'Bonded With' The Whole Fam!

We knew Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have gotten super serious, but this seals the deal!

Sources have indicated that Pim had leveled up their relationship game recently. For one thing, he’s already got tattoos for his new lady — but frankly, that’s entry level stuff for comedian (he also had tattoos dedicated to Cazzie David and Ariana Grande). More importantly, he was spotted last weekend cruising around the neighborhood with North West, the first time we’d seen him hanging out with one of the Kardashian-West kids.

Apparently, though, he’s also developed a relationship with Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, too! A source told Us Weekly:

“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids. He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

Honestly, that does track from what we know of Pete — he is Saturday Night Live’s “resident young person” after all! And BTW, Khloé Kardashian recently said he makes her sister laugh “all the time,” so it sounds like a pretty fun household all around.

Now that he’s won over the sisters, the “in-laws” (with his Scott Disick bromance), and the kids, the King of Staten Island star has officially “bonded with” Kim’s “entire family,” as the Us source pointed out. Well, except her ex Kanye West, but we doubt that relationship will ever be amicable, even if Ye has backed off his harassment campaign.

Actually, we’re a bit worried that Pete’s budding relationship with the kids could reignite the feud. The rapper was very adamant that he didn’t want his ex’s new BF spending time with his children. But it’s a natural step forward for Kim and Pete, so hopefully the Grammy winner will be able to deal with it appropriately.

Especially because the Pim train really doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. A source for Entertainment Tonight dished that the couple “are enamored with each other each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further, regardless of the drama that Kanye previously created.” In fact, the drama inspired the 28-year-old “to stand up for himself as a man and a protector.”

But the difficulties with Ye are far from the duo’s main focus. As the Us insider dished:

“Kim and Pete are very in sync right now, they’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair.”

Wow! Who knew when this unexpected couple first came together that things would get this serious? We’re so happy for both of them!

