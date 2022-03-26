Kim Kardashian Shows Off Pete Davidson’s ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer’ Tattoo!

Kim Kardashian is showing off her “favorite” tattoo on Pete Davidson!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a snapshot of Davidson’s “MY GIRL IS A LAWYER” tattoo, which appears to be placed above his left clavicle. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

While this is the first time Kimmy Kakes has posted this tatt on social media, she actually confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month that it is one of many pieces the Saturday Night Live star has in honor of his girlfriend. However, this one has a special place in her heart:

“I think my favorite one, it says ‘my girl is a lawyer,’ and that one is really cute.”

In addition to the ink, Kim also revealed that he got her name BRANDED on his chest! The 41-year-old explained at the time:

“I think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t get rid of.’ He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and neck tats so he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up. I just wanted it there as a scar on me.’”

Things have clearly progressed for the couple who have been together for five months now. As of late, Kim and Pete have made their romance Instagram official and have opened up more and more about their relationship in respective interviews. The 28-year-old comedian even has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles, hanging out with the SKIMS creator and her family members.

In fact, a source recently told People that Pete has taken a big step and is “slowly getting to know her children.” They explained:

“Kim is crazy about Pete. He is spending most of his time in L.A. now. He is slowly getting to know her kids. Kim is not pushing it though. Pete doesn’t spend the night at her house. Kim wants it to be a comfortable situation for everyone. She wants to be respectful of Kanye too.”

Of course, as well all know, Kanye West has not made things easy for the pair over the past couple of months. The 44-year-old rapper has continued to publicly put Kim and Pete on blast, going as far as to show himself burying The King of Staten Island actor alive in one of his music videos for Eazy.

However, Kim isn’t letting her ex-husband get in the way of her happiness. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the reality star said she was trying her best to be the bigger person during this messy situation:

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship. So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road.”

Thoughts on Pete’s tattoo? Do you think it is too soon for him to be ink in honor of Kim? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments.

