Kim Kardashian Says She’s Taking The ‘High Road’ Amid Kanye West Drama

Kim Kardashian is trying her best to be the bigger person amid her issues with Kanye West.

As everyone knows by now, things have become increasingly nasty between the former couple. He has constantly called out Kim for everything from allegedly not allowing him time with their four children to letting their 8-year-old daughter North on TikTok. He even threatened her boyfriend Pete Davidson multiple times on social media and in music videos. The messy situation eventually reached the point where the 44-year-old rapper was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after using a racial epithet towards Trevor Noah all because the Daily Show host called out his scary behavior.

And after months of Kanye’s public outbursts, it is bound to be difficult for everyone involved – especially Kim, who is just trying to move on with her life after trying SO hard to salvage their marriage while they were still together. Now? She’s over it. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 41-year-old reality star admitted that she is trying to take the “high road” when it comes to all of the drama with her former husband.

When Ellen DeGeneres praised Kim for always protecting Kanye even with all of his comments amid their divorce, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said her parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, set a “good example” for her on how to co-parent. She explained:

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship. So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road.”

Although it might be “hard” at times, Kim went on to say that she tries to use the challenges in her life as lessons in order to become the best possible version of herself at the end of the day:

“I try to really, as hard as it is, to sit still sometimes and think, ‘What is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from and how can I get through it? What is this challenge placed there in my life?’ I know that seems super zen, but it’s what I do. I’m like, ‘OK, I have to get better at this.’ I used to care so much about narratives, about what’s true and not true about anything, any subject, and I just live my life the way I think is right and I feel is right in my soul and just push forward and do the best I can. The whole message that I try to take away from anything not going your way in life is: Just try to learn, move on, and be a good person.”

She certainly has some strong willpower here. Ch-ch-check out the conversation (below):

It is no secret at this point that Kim has done the best that she can at taking the “high road” throughout Kanye’s constant harassment of her online. While the SKIMS creator responded to some of his posts publicly, even asking him to stop creating a false “narrative” about being unable to see their kids, she has remained a big supporter of him. Kim told Vogue last month:

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Still, Ye has continued with his disturbing behavior towards her. So honestly, we wouldn’t blame Kimmy Kakes if she decided to say f**k the “high road” and start firing back more if this persists.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

