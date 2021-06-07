Kim Kardashian Called Out For Obvious SKIMS Commercial Photoshop Fail!

Are you surprised to see Kim Kardashian caught up in another photoshop fail?

Of course, the KarJenner clan are no strangers to a healthy dose of FaceTuning. The family relies on altering their pics so heavily that Khloé Kardashian tried to have an unedited photo of herself removed from the internet. In fact, this isn’t even the first SKIMS-related photoshop controversy — back in February, Kendall Jenner was called out for the alleged editing on her bikini Instagram post for the loungewear line.

At this point, it’s almost a game to spot the telltale signs of a retouch job on a KarJenner post: an unnaturally long shape, an unrecognizable face, a bit of waviness around the edges in a video. And speaking of the latter, the fail in Kim’s latest SKIMS commercial is impossible to miss!

The moment was captured by TikTok user alexkelly2014 (below):

Did you see the moment the reality star runs her finger along her waist, and the finger flattens and elongates? Not exactly a subtle edit! This is a woman who, in another SKIMS ad, said her”favorite part of [her] body” was her “small waist” — and even her waist isn’t small enough to survive an obvious edit. Or as one TikTok commenter put it:

“Everybody wanna have a body like Kim when Kim doesn’t even have a body like Kim “

Other commenters roasted the momma of four, writing:

“How did the editing team not see that ” “They just refuse to do anything natural huh ” “They set a beauty standard they can’t even meet”

And while none of us can be surprised, some people were disappointed:

“This is so unfortunate because the whole message of the line is supposed to be inclusivity of all bodies and people. Dang ” “& this is exactly why ladies, we are all beautiful and should not compare ourselfs [sic] to a bunch of photoshop”

Yet another commenter speculated:

“Honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if they did this on purpose to get people talking”

A bit of a conspiracy theory, but it’s not that far-fetched. We’re talking about a “break the internet” OG after all. But we have to agree that this big blunder doesn’t fit the message of the brand, even if it’s pretty typical behavior from Kim.

It’s also a huge contrast from the other recent SKIMS promo by Gen Z’s most effortlessly cool ambassador, Billie Eilish. The Grammy winner and her pals were decked out in SKIMS loungewear for her girls’ night-themed Lost Cause music video. Billie’s body positive image and “realness” is such a stark difference from Kim’s hourglass illusion.

But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you even bothered by a KarJenner photoshop job at this point? Should Kim embrace the all-natural, or is the editing just part of the Kardashian experience? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

