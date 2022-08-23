Kim Kardashian Slammed For Going WAY Over Home Water Limits Amid California Drought!

Kim Kardashian is catching a lot of heat on Twitter this week after a bombshell report revealed she is apparently going WAY over her allotted water usage at her Hidden Hills home!

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District — which runs the water service for richy-rich El Lay suburbs like Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village — has sent “notices of exceedance” to more than 2,000 water customers in the area.

Some of those customers are big names: Kim, her big sis Kourtney Kardashian, actor Sylvester Stallone, and NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union all popped up on the list! And according to the newspaper’s reporting, they are going WAAAAY over their water allotment amid this never-ending California drought!!

According to the Times, residents who have used more than 150% of their water allotment for more than four months since late last year received written warnings from the water district. And these celebs — Kim included — aren’t even coming close to the limit! UGH!!

Per the outlet, a 26-acre Calabasas property owned by Kevin Hart exceeded its water budget by 519% — or more than 117,000 gallons — in June. A 3-acre Hidden Hills home owned by Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin reportedly exceeded its May limit by 195,000 gallons, and then went 230,000 gallons over again in June. Two Hidden Hills properties owned by the SKIMS founder went over budget by 230,000 gallons this summer. And a 2-acre Calabasas property owned by the Poosh founder exceeded its water limit by 101,000 gallons in June.

But the worst offenders of the bunch — by far — were Wade and Union. Per the report, the former basketball superstar and his superstar wife recorded massive May water usage of 489,000 gallons, and then soaked up another 90,000 gallons in June. Their use exceeded water limits by a shocking 1,400%.

Wet and Wild!!!

Kim and Kourtney’s respective PR teams declined to comment on the LA Times report, but Wade and Union’s spokesperson did release a statement to the newspaper:

“We have been doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to go to extensive lengths to resolve the issue. We have replaced all parts of our pool system that (have) to do with water flow and leakage in addition to converting to synthetic grass and drought tolerant plants to reduce our water usage. We will continue to work with the city and the water distribution company to make sure this isn’t an issue moving forward.”

Of course, California has been experiencing “severe drought” conditions for a long time now. With the state currently in the middle of wildfire season, water districts like Las Virgenes are concerned about preserving water access to fight fires.

On Twitter, users picked up on the concern and railed against Kim and the other celebs for their apparently wasteful ways. Here are just a few of the reactions slamming the Selfish author, her Poosh-pushing sister, and the other A-listers who are reported to be using an unimaginable amount of water at their estates:

“You mean they’re POOSHing Kourtney to use less water? I thought she was all about organic and such.” “ok if kim k is going to use up all that water, the extra ten minutes i spend in the shower to avoid all of my life’s problems should be allowed” “Cut their water” “Why does Kim Kardashian believe she’s entitled to more water than all the other residents during this drought?” “It’s because the penalty is a fine. ‘Punishable by fine’ means ‘legal for a price'” “Why kardashians always involved when it comes to wastage” “The rules don’t apply to her. She’s famous for being famous.” “You ordinary people don’t understand. These are Kardashians. They are entitled to live as they please unlike ordinary people due to their extraordinary talents.” “The fines don’t work for the ultra rich. We should just cut off their water after they go over a certain amount.” “People act like celebs care. They don’t, America is a playground for rich people.”

Jeez!!

You can read the Times‘ water usage reveal HERE.

Perezcious readers will recall how Kim actually gave Vogue a tour of her Hidden Hills pad back in February. You can see (below) that she showcases some of her outdoor landscaping:

That’s a lot of greenery… in a very arid area…

FWIW, this isn’t the first time a water controversy has cropped up in that area. Back in 2015, stars including Jennifer Lopez and Barbra Streisand were called out for high water usage during a difficult drought. That same year, the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District also fined Kylie Jenner $100 for excessive water usage, per Insider.

Of course, $100 is nothing for somebody like Kylie, or Kim, or Kourtney. So what do fines really accomplish?? Kim and this crew can pay pretty much any fine. Are there going to be consequences for this, or nah?! After all, the controversy surrounding the fam’s super short private plane usage has already died down…

