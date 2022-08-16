Inside Kim Kardashian's Adventurous Girls Trip Following Pete Davidson Split!

Kim Kardashian is getting out there and making sure she’s enjoying what’s left of her summer — even after an unfortunate breakup from comedian Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old reality TV star stepped out of her comfort zone in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Sunday. Instead of beauty products and photo shoots, she opted for some outdoor adventure alongside family members (including daughter North West) and friends. Living it up, even after the sadness of being newly single again!

Paparazzi pics from the scene showed Kim rocking a sporty black swimsuit underneath what appeared to be a low-cut wetsuit. She had her platinum blonde hair up in a bun, too, which was important because she got in a LOT of water activity throughout the weekend in Idaho!

But it turns out this was a hybrid family vacay and girls trip!

According to E! News, the SKIMS mogul visited the Gem State with “a few of her closest girlfriends and their kids.” Sounds like just the thing after a breakup!

An insider explained how the trip went down, telling the outlet (below):

“They all hung out on the lake and did lots of water sports and boat rides. The club had a big water apparatus set up on the lake with slides and trampolines that the kids got to enjoy. They also tried stand up paddleboards and kayaking.”

North was part of the crew that went, with her world-famous momma appearing to be “happy and relaxed” during the outing. The source added:

“Kim sat in the boat and watched the kids having fun.”

And it sounds like the trip was exactly what Kim needed at this time.

The insider added that the SKKN By Kim exec “took lots of pictures” of the group fun under the sun, and added:

“She enjoyed being with friends. She was very chatty and smiling and was also focused on her kids.”

Love that!

The group didn’t shy away from the adventurous aspects of the outing, either!

Over on TikTok, Kim and North’s joint account showed the pair riding a zip line through the forest, as you can see (below):

Whoa! You know it’s serious when TikTok puts up that “the actions in this video are performed by professionals or supervised by professionals” warning on it. LOLz!!!

Over on her Instagram Stories on Sunday and Monday, Kim shared more shots of her fun weekend away. In some clips, she showed off her impressive wakeboarding skills (below):

Get it, girl!!

In other clips, the Selfish author recounted her fear of heights during the zip line activity and as part of a tall tree rope and bridge course. Inspiringly, she explained how she pushed through the fear to complete it:

She did it!

Sometimes you just have to face your fears!!

And in a final series of snaps, Kim also shared some calm scenes from the Idaho wilderness:

Ahhhh, now that looks like a vacation.

Laid back and relaxed. Calm and cool. Beautiful and subdued. No adrenaline whatsoever. No thank you, ma’am! Ha!!!

Obviously, all this comes on the heels of the KUWTK alum’s unexpected and unfortunate split from Pete. So Kim likely could really use this time to re-focus on herself and her family. Looks like she took full advantage of it!

