Kim Kardashian's Paris Thief Shows No Remorse For 2016 Robbery: 'I Don't Care'

One of the men behind the horrifying 2016 Paris hotel robbery of Kim Kardashian is completely unmoved by the terror and uncertainty that came with the intrusion.

As Perezcious readers will recall, the star was robbed at her upscale hotel room during Paris Fashion Week back in 2016 by a group of men. The heist was completely unexpected and massive. The robbers made off with more than $10 million in jewelry, including her $4 million 20-carat engagement ring she’d been given by then-fiancée Kanye West.

In the years since, 12 men were charged for their alleged roles in the crime. Now, the case against some of those involved continues to wind its way through court in France. The identities of the robbers shocked the public, with many of them over 60 years old. This week, one of the men who was involved in the robbery is speaking out, and his comments about motive and (a lack of) remorse are shocking.

Yunis Abbas spoke with VICE News in a new video released to the outlet’s YouTube channel on Saturday. Abbas, who is 67 years old, ended up spending 22 months in prison in relation to the shocking armed robbery. But he is a free man again after a court ordered him released due to health concerns. And he was unafraid to speak out about the shocking reasons behind the heist.

In his time with the news org, Abbas took them to the infamous hotel where the robbery occurred. The group sat down at a cafe in the area where the older man reflected on why he did it. Abbas claimed he wasn’t very aware of how famous Kardashian was at the time — but he was more familiar with Kanye’s star power. Nevertheless, the criminal revealed his crew used social media outlets, like Snapchat, to track Kim’s whereabouts in Paris. As she moved from show to show during Fashion Week, the team watched on online.

The man said he was tasked with staying downstairs in the hotel to keep guard while several co-conspirators went upstairs to confront Kim. As they tied her up and put her in the bathtub, Abbas shared the star’s assistant tried to call police but didn’t dial the proper emergency phone line:

“Ms. Kardashian’s secretary called for help. But she called 911 in the United States, which scared us, which made them lose a lot of time. And when we got out, there was a bunch of police outside who didn’t know anything about the robbery.”

OMG…

But the big story here centers on Abbas’ views on the robbery itself. Speaking very matter-of-factly to the news outlet, the man referenced one of Kim’s most famous reality TV moments as a motive for his team’s desire to steal her prized possessions. Abbas said:

“I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool in that episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. I thought, ‘She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all.'”

Hmmm… Not sure that logic tracks, like, at ALL. The man continued with his remorseless take and somehow tried to claim the Selfish author deserved what was coming to her:

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it and that was that.”

When the journalist asked if he felt guilty about the robbery, Abbas laughed and coldly said:

“Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care.”

At the very least, he admitted to understanding a little bit about Kim’s perspective on the horrific event. The robber acknowledged the SKIMS mogul’s mental health struggles with anxiety and fear after going through that potentially-deadly situation:

“No doubt. Yes, of course. You don’t come out of it unscathed. We didn’t expect this. Of course she must have been traumatized. I don’t doubt it.”

Yeah, no s**t, man. Kim thought she was going to be seriously physically, even possibly sexually, harmed by a bunch of dangerous strangers. This isn’t exactly a laughing matter!

The news outlet also asked him about influencer robberies in general, too. The man tried to take a Robin Hood perspective on his view of that scary dynamic:

“They should be a little less showy towards people who can’t afford it. For some people, it’s provocative.”

What a terrible thing to say. Nobody is saying it’s polite or smart to show off flashy items online. It can be obnoxious! But the people who do it don’t deserve to be robbed of their belongings because of it!!! That makes no sense!

You can watch Abbas’ wild interview as part of this past weekend’s new VICE News story (below):

Wow.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

