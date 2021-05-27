Kim Kardashian DENIES Ever Hooking Up With Travis Barker!

Kim Kardashian has finally addressed the rumors that she used to hook up with Travis Barker, and her response is very inneresting!

By that, we of course mean first of all that it’s a bit too hard to believe, as the KUWTK star blasted the rumors as nothing but a “false narrative” — so, like, a massive hoax? Because if true, that would mean quite a few celebs were in on it.

The comment came on Wednesday when Kimmy Kakes decided to answer some fan questions on her Instagram Stories. Naturally, a fan asked whether she and Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend had hooked up in the past — a claim that was made by the drummer’s ex Shanna Moakler and corroborated by Aubrey O’Day of all people thanks to a resurfaced Instagram quote.

When asked point blank if she had ever played with the Blink-182 member’s drumstick, the SKIMS founder wrote:

“NO! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Well, that’s a clear and concise denial, isn’t it?

Typically, when a celeb addresses a rumor in their own words, we’d want to take their word for it — but there are a bit too many receipts in this case to take Kim’s comment at face value.

First, we have Travis’ ex-wife’s account. Earlier this month, Moakler claimed she “caught” the musician “having an affair” with the KKW Beauty mogul before their 2008 divorce, insisting to Us Weekly that her ex-hubby is “100 percent” lying about not getting together with Kim in the past. She claimed:

“We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her]. And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of.”

Although Travis denied having any romantic relationship with Kim in his 2015 book, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, he confessed to “secretly checking” her out while he was spending time with her bestie Paris Hilton.

While promoting the book, Barker told Us at the time:

“How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.”

Then there’s an unbiased third party: a resurfaced IG post from O’Day from July 2020 claimed:

“I was ‘bffs’ with Kim Kardashian during a fourth [of July]. She was hooking up with Travis Barker and we were at his house … he was really dope.”

And that was posted long before Kourtney and Travis! Like we said, there are just too many receipts to ignore here.

Obviously, Kim’s made her stance clear, but it makes us wonder: what does Kourtney think about all this? If Kim is denying the rumors publicly, is she also denying them to Kourt? Or are the two in agreement to publicly dismiss whatever did go down as a “false narrative” so fans are less icked out?

Your guess is as good as ours, Perezcious readers, so share your thoughts (below)!

