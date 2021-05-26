Travis Barker's Past Feelings For Kim Kardashian Not A 'Dealbreaker' For Kourtney

No old drama can derail the Kravis train now!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have made it VERY clear that they’re totally head-over-heels for each other, but the momma of three wasn’t the first Kardashian who caught his eye. In fact, the drummer hasn’t been shy in the past about admitting to his “crush” on her younger sister, Kim Kardashian.

Take this passage from the Blink-182 alum’s 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums:

“We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird.”

Seeing as how he literally published it in his book, it’s no surprise to hear that the Poosh founder was “aware” of his previous comments about Kim, according to a source for Us. The insider shared:

“It wasn’t a dealbreaker. Ultimately Kourtney loves Travis and is pushing it aside. Kourtney and Travis are still obsessed with each other and going strong.”

That’s all well and good for Kravis, but the history between the musician and the reality star-turned-law student allegedly goes further than a few casual meals together. His ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has claimed that the musician had an affair with Kim that ended their marriage. On top of that, she now blames Kourtney for her estranged relationship with her kids Alabama and Landon Barker.

In a recent Q&A, the model wrote:

“My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me.”

And while she insisted she didn’t care about the hot new couple “in any capacity,” she couldn’t help but add:

“Thanks for destroying my family.”

Shanna’s grudge against the whole Kardashian clan hasn’t been a secret either, so we would take her word with a grain of salt — except that the Kim/Travis affair was confirmed independently by Aubrey O’Day. So it seems pretty likely to us that at one point, the SKIMS founder was “more than friends” with her sister’s new man.

We have to assume, though, that Scott Disick‘s baby momma is aware of the whole scope of that past relationship. And while Shanna may find it “weird,” Kourt is obviously unbothered.

The past is in the past, and the Kravis train keeps on rolling into the future, full steamy PDA ahead!

