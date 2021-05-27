Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Accusations She Doesn't Pay Her Staff!

Kim Kardashian wants everyone to know how she really treats her employees!

The KUWTK star took to social media on Wednesday to answer some fan questions, and in the process broke her silence on the ongoing lawsuit against her by a group of former house staffers. As we reported, the complaint alleged that several workers weren’t compensated for all the hours they worked, weren’t given adequate breaks to eat and rest, didn’t get overtime pay, and weren’t given any required documents that proved employment.

After days of silence, Kimmy Kakes responded to these claims head-on when a fan asked if she “pay[s] her employed.” The SKIMS founder replied on her Instagram Stories:

“Absolutely, I respect people for their time and their hard work and unfortunately these workers are suing the wrong person. I paid the vendor and it’s their job to pay their staff. I hope that they are able to get this issue resolved soon.”

That’s her story and she’s sticking to it!

Kim’s response echoes that of her legal team, who issued a statement after the suit made headlines, claiming the superstar is not responsible for how the employees are paid or treated because she’s merely a client of the company they work for.

A rep for the mother-of-four told TMZ at the time that she simply hired a third-party vendor to provide staffers to do the services she needs. The KKW Beauty founder then pays the company without worrying about how the vendor is paying and/or handling their employees.

The rep said these issues should be resolved between the employees and their company, not the client, telling the outlet:

“[Kim] is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.”

Only time will tell if the court agrees with this defense, but it sounds like Kim is telling the truth here — even if other “confessions” she made during the Q&A weren’t as believable. Of course, we’re talking about when the California native completely denied the rumors she used to hook up with Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, despite the drummer’s ex, Shanna Moakler, and unbiased third party, Aubrey O’Day, previously claiming otherwise.

