Kim Zolciak Called Cops LAST WEEK, Too -- Claiming She Didn't 'Feel Safe' During Kroy Biermann Dispute! LISTEN!

Kim Zolciak called the cops again amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann!

According to TMZ, last Thursday — the day after Kim returned home after being away filming for several weeks — the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum dialed 911 at around 11 p.m. to report her ex-NFL player husband for making her feel unsafe! What did he do??

Well, in the call, she accused Kroy of taking her two cell phones away from her for nearly two hours, forcing her to use the home phone to get in touch with authorities. She told an officer:

“This is my home phone that I never use because my husband has taken both of my phones so I could not call you guys or leave the house, so that’s what I’m calling for. […] He will not give me my phones back, and I need to leave because I don’t feel safe here.”

Kroy could not be heard in the background (though at one point she seemed to be speaking to him). He had reportedly locked himself in the master bedroom. Boy, this whole thing is so familiar. Just sell the house, y’all! You won’t have to barricade yourselves!

It’s unclear exactly why she felt so unsafe. Just like many of their other incidents with police, the couple’s four minor children were home at the time of the dispute, though Kim said they were asleep. The other good news is she confirmed nobody in the house had access to any weapons. As for why she couldn’t just leave — especially considering he wasn’t blocking the exits to their home — she said she needed her cell phones because she didn’t know anybody else’s number to call for help. That checks out — who knows any phone numbers by heart anymore??

According to the police report obtained by the outlet, cops headed to the Georgia mansion and were able to get Kim’s devices back. The 45-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star then agreed to sleep in a separate bedroom with the door locked to keep the peace. Wow. Take a listen (below):

Still so messy…

This is also a completely separate — though remarkably similar — incident to a confrontation in August, which we reported on earlier this week after the body cam footage was finally released to the media. In that case, Kim claimed Kroy locked her out of the master with her belongings inside. After a while, authorities were able to get the former outside linebacker to toss out some of her things.

It’s unfortunate the dynamic between these two is still super contentious! As mentioned, Kim just started living with her ex again last week after a brief break for work obligations, and there was some hope they might not fight as much this time around after reports they’re still sleeping together, but it looks like they picked up right where they left off. Oof. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

