Hugh Jackman Set To Drop 'Big Bombshells' In New Memoir Following Divorce Shocker!

Get ready, Hugh Jackman fans — he’s got some “big bombshells” coming.

Following the shocking news that he and his wife of nearly 30 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, have decided to end their marriage, it sounds like the X-Men: Days of Future Past star is ready to pour his heart out… into the pages of a new book!

On Thursday, an insider told Us Weekly:

“Hugh is currently working on a memoir. He is in the early stages of writing it.”

Ooh!

As for why The Wolverine star is suddenly ready to tell all, the source explained to the outlet:

“Hugh’s choosing to [write this book] now because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce and this book is the first step.”

Hmmm… We wonder what that could mean…

A source previously told the outlet that there “was no drama or fighting” between the estranged couple leading up to their divorce shocker, or at least none that “anyone is aware of.” Apparently, the two just “reached a point where they were more like best friends.” However, in his first sighting after the news, the Les Misérables star told paps “it’s a difficult time.” And it sounds like we may be hearing more about that in his new memoir, as the insider promised “big bombshells” are on the way:

“The content will be Hugh speaking about his life. He’ll be opening up about his life like never before. It’s been very healing for him.”

Wow!

We’re on the edge of our seat! Are YOU excited, Perezcious readers? What kind of reveals do YOU think will be made?? Let us know in the comments down below!

