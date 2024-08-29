Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Drop The Price Of Unsold Atlanta Mansion Again -- To MUCH Less Than It's Worth! This Is BRUTAL!

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann just keep dropping the price of their Georgia mansion as they continued to grow more and more desperate to avoid foreclosure. But now we’ve come to learn it’s worth WAY more than what they’re asking for it. And yet they still can’t unload it!!

On Thursday, People confirmed the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her ex-NFL star husband have once again dropped the price of their Milton, Georgia home. As you’ll recall, the sprawling seven-bedroom mansion was first offered up in October 2023 for a cool $6 million. But in December of that year, they slashed the price to $5.5 million. And then, in January of 2024, they dropped it again to $4.5 million.

And now, as of late August, they’ve cut the asking price AGAIN! Per the mag, the 46-year-old Bravo veteran and her 38-year-old estranged hubby are now only asking $3.95 million for it. That’s a MASSIVE price reduction! Shoot, a prospective buyer would be getting more than a third off the original asking price! We love us a deal!!

And that’s not the only crazy update here. Obviously, you might be asking how much the place is actually worth! The estate sits proudly on 1.78 acres and includes a six-car garage, a heated pool, billiard and arcade rooms, a massage room, a gym, a wine cellar, and a theater. But HOW MANY MILLIONS?? People is now reporting that the estranged couple had the house appraised recently, and the appraisal came back at $5.5 million!!!

Whoa!

That’s WAY more than the $3.95 million they’re trying to unload it for right now. And exactly in line with their first price drop! So any buyer who’s interested might truly get a great deal! An insider alluded to that in this line delivered to the mag on Thursday about the never-ending home sale saga:

“It’s an incredible deal for a house that size in a neighborhood that beautiful. I can’t imagine it’ll be on the market that much longer.”

We can’t either! Honestly, with the home being offered up for that far below its appraisal value right now, we’re honestly curious why it hasn’t been swiped up yet. The real estate market must be waaaaaay worse than we realized. That or no one wants to deal with the Zolciak-Biermanns?? Yikes. Reactions, y’all??

