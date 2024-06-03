Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Just Got A Court Order About When Each Can Use Their CLOSET! Seriously!

A judge has ordered Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann about when exactly they can use the closet in the master bedroom of their house amid their contentious divorce! Yes, really!

On Monday, Page Six reported that a court order has come down determining exactly when each part of the estranged couple can use the closet. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum can use the master bedroom’s walk-in closet on “Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.” During that time, per the court order, the former NFL star “shall not access or enter” the space, instead providing plenty of room for his estranged wife to do her thing.

Even more notably than that, though, is this part of the court order: the legal document also dictates that neither the 46-year-old reality TV star nor the 38-year-old retired Atlanta Falcons player may “sell, consign, dispose of, trade or otherwise encumber any item” of marital property. That means that Kroy can’t sell any more of Kim’s stuff in order to make money to pay down debts! Specifically, the Don’t Be Tardy star has the right to access her “personal effects,” but neither party is allowed to “sell, trade, dispose of or remove them” from their mansion in the Atlanta suburb of Milton, Georgia.

Of course, as we previously reported, Kim called the cops weeks ago claiming that Kroy had locked himself in the bedroom and was rifling through her stuff. The police came out and did their best to tamp down the dispute. But now, a court-ordered resolution about who can access the closet when — and what they can do in the closet — has come about to really drive the point home. Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em in the comments (below)…

