Kim & Kroy's Mansion IS For Sale Now! For Real! And They Want BIG BUCKS!

It sounds like Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Georgia mansion is going up on the market after all!

As Perezcious readers know, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her estranged husband have been at the center of a laundry list of financial issues and real estate woes for a while now. To cut to the chase, their home is set to be foreclosed on, but Kroy wanted Kim to sign off on selling the thing before that could happen to help alleviate some of their debt — and we KNOW they need the money… We mean, Kim was literally trying to sell off some sneakers for a bit of extra cash amid their separation!

Well, whether she likes it or not, their mansion is now officially on the market — for a MAJOR price tag!

TMZ reported on Monday that the Georgia estate, which includes seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a movie theater, bar, wine cellar, arcade, gym, pool, and sits on a golf course, is on the market for $6 MILLION. If they can manage to sell for that price, they’d be raking in a MAJOR profit from the $880k price tag they purchased it for back in 2012. The only thing is, they’ve only got a narrow window to do so.

Per the outlet, the mansion is set to go into foreclosure next month. Eesh. Seems to us a buyer might be better off waiting for the price afterward…

We’ll just have to wait and see how it all turns out. But Kim unloading some luggage at a storage unit totally makes sense now — sounds like the listing is for realz this time!

