Kim Zolciak Selling Kroy Biermann's Shoes For Extra Cash Amid Looming Foreclosure!

Kim Zolciak is trying to make a quick buck to stem her fam’s major financial woes. And that means offering up… her ex’s stuff? Yep, she’s selling Kroy Biermann‘s designer shoes for the first lucky fan with a few hundred bucks on hand!

On Tuesday afternoon, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram Stories with a few new posts. In quick succession, she shared four items with her 3.4 million followers: some of the family’s old shoes for sale with HEFTY price tags attached!

The four pairs of shoes for sale are pretty swanky, TBH — and yes, most items were hers. One was a beautiful pair of the RHOA alum’s black Balmain heels, priced to move at $600. Another was a pair of Kim’s tall Gucci boots going for a steep $1,250. But she was selling her estranged hubby’s stuff, too! There were two pairs of the former NFL football player’s shoes — a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes and a pair of Dior sneakers, both going for $600.

You can see all four pairs now up for sale (below):

Wow!

Obviously, with Kim and Kroy’s reported financial problems, this is probably a good start. As we’ve reported, Kroy has very openly been demanding that the pair sell their Georgia mansion, use the money to pay off big-time debts, and get out from under the looming threat of foreclosure. So, something tells us the ex-Atlanta Falcons baller is probably OK with his shoes going on the market like this. Anything to pay off debt, right?

As for Kim, she has been busy working on a new reality TV project, so there’s presumably some money coming in from that. And this isn’t the first time she’s put up Zolciak-Biermann family items for purchase by fans and followers! She did this same thing back in July with some of daughter Brielle‘s designer bags.

Of course, the big ticket item here is still the estranged couple’s mansion. Fans thought that was up for sale for a hot minute earlier this week, but that appears to have been a false alarm. So, until that listing goes up for real, it would appear there is a fire sale on shoes. Everything must go!!!

