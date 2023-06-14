Kim Zolciak Takes Aim At Kroy Biermann's Criticism Of Her Parenting Abilities In STRONG New Statement!

Kim Zolciak — and her attorney — are extremely unhappy with how she’s being portrayed by her estranged husband in new court documents related to their ongoing divorce.

Of course, we have been tracking the increasingly contentious split for weeks now. Every day, it seems that Kroy Biermann and the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star are at each other’s throats even more intensely than the day before. And Tuesday has brought another crescendo in that rising tension…

Related: Kroy Blasts Claim Kim Is Supposedly ‘Locked Out’ Of Her Business Accounts!

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, earlier on Tuesday, we published a report on the latest court docs that the ex-Atlanta Falcons star just filed. In them, he wrote how Kim is allegedly “abusive” towards him and shows “little concern if the children are present” during her supposedly aggressive tirades aimed at Kroy.

As we noted in our Tuesday report, Kroy and his legal team did not offer up specific evidence regarding the alleged abuse. It’s not clear whether he means physical or emotional abuse in this new filing — although both are obviously not OK. He has previously alleged physical abuse, for whatever that’s worth.

Along with the jaw-dropping allegations in this new filing, Kroy has asked a judge to appoint a legal guardian for the estranged couple’s kids — Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9 — until a longer-term plan can be reached. Thus, the ex-RHOA star (who is set to make a cameo on the newest season of the hit Bravo series, BTW) is in focus for all the wrong reasons.

And now, she’s fighting back. Tuesday evening, the 45-year-old reality TV star slammed Kroy in a new statement sent through her lawyer to TMZ. Attorney David Beaudry offered up a “blistering” response, according to the outlet. In his statement on Kim’s behalf, Beaudry said Kroy’s latest filing is “misleading and harmful” to the Don’t Be Tardy star, and also to the couple’s young children.

First, Beaudry noted:

“The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”

Then, the attorney added:

“She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”

Wow. Say what you will about Kim — and Kroy has — but she’s definitely standing up for herself here.

Related: Kroy Reflects On Past ‘Mistakes’ In First Post Since Shocking Divorce Filing

Obviously, this divorce still has a ways to go before it runs its course. Between financial puzzles, child support, and child custody, and whatever else, it is going to be a very a long road ahead for both Kim and Kroy.

Let’s hope they can at least keep family-related matters relatively smooth for the kids’ benefit. Beyond that, all bets are off.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via TNYF/WENN/Bravo/YouTube]