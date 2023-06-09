Kim Zolciak Teases Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta Amid NASTY Kroy Biermann Divorce!

Kim Zolciak will be back on screens soon! But…

The Don’t Be Tardy star loves a bit of good promo, so naturally, she got fans excited on Thursday when she teased her return to Real Housewives of Atlanta! Posting a group photo featuring cast members Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow, the embattled star wrote:

“See you soon @bravotv #RHOA”

Whoa! Guess all it takes is a lil real life drama and she’s back?! If you didn’t know, Kim left the show abruptly in 2012 and appeared only as a friend during the 2017-2018 season. Will she be back for more than just a special?? Well, here’s what we know…

It appears like the ladies got dinner together during their reunion. Alongside the group shot, Kim also posted several videos in her Story, showing off their fashionable bags and revealing they had the “best night” together. Check it out!

On Friday, TMZ got to talking with some insiders, who have direct knowledge of the reality sitch, and they claimed Kim just has a small cameo in season 15, which is currently airing on Bravo. Apparently, she appears in a small capacity and her content was filmed several months ago — well before all the divorce drama with Kroy Biermann started up. So, don’t expect to see that s**t show on-air any time soon. Or any time later!

Sources close to the show also confirmed RHOA is not currently in production and that they have not had any conversations with the Kashmere Kollections founder about rolling cameras on her full-time to cover the fallout between her and her estranged husband. Bummer! But, hey, maybe her appearance will influence the producers to film more. It’s a start, at least!

As Perezcious readers know, Kim and Kroy have been embroiled in a messy split ever since they both filed for divorce in early May. They’re also fighting over the custody of their four minor children with Kroy asking for full legal and physical custody while Kim just wants primary physical custody. On top of all of that, they owe the IRS more than $1 million and Georgia $15k in unpaid taxes. So, it would behoove her to get that reality TV money! And conveniently, her life just so happens to be a lot more dramatic reality content all of a sudden. So why NOT get her on??

Thoughts? Would you like to see her return to RHOA for real? Or a new show?? Sound OFF (below)!

