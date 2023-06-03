Kroy Biermann Reflects On Past 'Mistakes' In First Post Since Kim Zolciak Divorce Filing

Kroy Biermann is reflecting on his past with Kim Zolciak amid their very precarious present.

On Wednesday, the retired football player took to Instagram to share a message with his followers. He posted a photo with the quote:

“When I look back on my life, I see pain, mistakes and heartache. When I look in the mirror I see strength, learned lessons and pride in myself.”

In the caption of the post, the 37-year-old father of six wrote:

“Great memories with all 6 of my kids as well! One day at a time…”

“All 6” of his kids. That’s a pretty pointed message. Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

This is the first post Kroy has made on social media since he and his wife announced they were filing for divorce. The former outside linebacker shares Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, with Kim — he also legally adopted her daughters from a previous relationship Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21. So again, when he says “all 6 of my kids” he’s kind of reaching out to Brielle and Ariana — though they may be growing distant…

As Perezcious readers know, the couple’s divorce is set against a backdrop of serious money problems. They reportedly owe the IRS over $1 million, as well as $15k to their home state of Georgia, in unpaid taxes. The financial issues seem to be only the tip of the iceberg at this point, though, with the cops having been called to their shared home multiple times due to domestic disputes. Just on Friday a police report was uncovered showing details of a nasty argument between the pair that ended in Kim allegedly punching Kroy in the back of the head! Apparently she said he’d locked up some of her belongings, including her passport, in a safe and hid the key from her. Yeesh!

This super messy split all started to come to a head last month when the NFL star urged that his wife needed a psychological evaluation for her alleged gambling addiction which he claims got them into this money issue in the first place. All the while the RHOA star demanded her husband undergo a drug test, snapping back with an accusation that HE is the one that’s the real danger for their children and not herself. Paperwork at the time said the 45-year-old caught him “smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in Respondent’s care” and that she’s “fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent’s drug use.”

Maybe this post from Kroy is a sign that everything is calming down? He is talking about learning from mistakes. Hopefully he and Kim can reflect on their differences and make the best choice for themselves and their children amid all their woes?

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

