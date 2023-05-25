Kim Zolciak's Ring Didn't Mean A Thing! She's Back To Posting About 'Toxic Behavior' Amid Kroy Divorce!

Kim Zolciak is back to sharing some eyebrow-raising messages about her divorce from Kroy Biermann!

ICYMI, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was caught wearing her wedding ring again earlier this week. She hopped on Instagram Stories on Monday to post a video of herself holding a cup, with her massive rock front and center. This clip stunned her followers after the dual divorce filings earlier this month. And the divorce process has already become bitter, with a fight for custody of their four children — 11-year-old Kroy, 10-year-old Kash, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane — already brewing. Kim has demanded primary physical custody of their kids with joint legal custody, while Kroy asked for sole legal and physical custody.

Things escalated when the 45-year-old reality star requested that Kroy undergo a drug test after allegedly witnessing him smoke marijuana. She claimed to have “serious concerns for the safety and well-being of the minor children” whenever they are in her ex’s care due to his alleged substance usage. And the former NFL star wasn’t going to let the drug test slide! He fired back at her filing by demanding the court to force her to do a psych evaluation due to her “troubling behavior” and gambling addiction.

The split has become incredibly nasty so far! Amid this drama, Kim ditched her sparkler. So it was puzzling why she was back publicly wearing her wedding ring this week. Was she having a hard time accepting the divorce? Was there a chance of reconciliation? Well, it turns out the ring didn’t mean a thing! Because she took to social media on Wednesday to post about “toxic behavior.” Kim shared a cryptic quote on Insta Stories that read:

“Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you.”

Of course, the Don’t Be Tardy star didn’t explain the quote – but we can pretty much assume she is trying to call out her estranged husband for the “disrespect” and “toxic behavior.” She then added along with the quote:

“READ THAT AGAIN…”

You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

Oof. As a People source said, “Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in.” And clearly, there is a ton of ill will between these two! So buckle up, Perezcious readers, because Kim and Kroy aren’t going down without a fight. Reactions to the cryptic quote? Let us know in the comments below.

