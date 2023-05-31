Kim Zolciak Completes A Parenting Class After Kroy Biermann Accused Her Of Being An Unfit Mother Amid Divorce!

Well, this is ironic timing!

Kim Zolciak has completed a parenting course amid her nasty divorce from Kroy Biermann — just days after he accused her of being a bad mother!

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the Don’t Be Tardy star completed a mandatory course in Georgia called the “Navigating Family Change Seminar,” which she took online last Thursday. The course’s website describes it as a 4-hour seminar for “parents who are going through a divorce or separation” and is often ordered by a judge or an attorney. However, parents can also take it voluntarily — and Kim apparently took the initiative in trying be the best divorced mom she can be! It seems like a necessary next step for the Biermanns considering how messy things have been already…

As Perezcious readers know, the couple shockingly both filed for divorce in early May, citing April 30 as their date of separation. They are currently fighting for custody of their four minor children, Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. The former Atlanta Falcons player also adopted Kim’s eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana when he married into the family. Proving they didn’t split amicably, Kim is asking for primary physical custody and joint legal custody — Kroy now wants sole physical and legal custody of the kiddos. And they’re willing to do whatever it takes to win the war!

First, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum requested the athlete undergo a drug test while accusing him of smoking marijuana and being a safety risk to the children. As part of the petition, she’s asked the ex-NFL star to submit a 5-panel hair follicle drug screening and is demanding he not cut or remove any of his hair until the screening is complete. She sounds super suspicious of him!

But she’s not out of the woods herself! Kroy hit back by asking a judge to force his estranged wife to undergo a psych evaluation after she began exhibiting “very troubling behavior” amid their divorce. In docs obtained by Us Weekly, the 37-year-old argued Kim is “unable to properly care for the children” because of her alleged gambling addiction, which “financially devastated the parties.”

So, is her decision to complete the parenting class an effort to shut down these allegations?! Maybe! To look better for the judge? Innerestingly, so far, there’s no record of Kroy having completed the seminar just yet. We’d think he might want to get on that ASAP!

As we’ve been following, the former couple owes the IRS over $1 million and their home state $15k in unpaid taxes, and the money woes are said to be the main reason they split up after nearly a dozen years of marriage. Meanwhile, they’ve also been struggling to live together while they both remain in their mansion post-breakup.

Earlier this morning, we reported that Kroy called the cops on Kim when she refused to leave the master bathroom of their shared home. The incident occurred in early May, just before their divorce was announced. The kids were home at the time of the ordeal, but they supposedly didn’t notice the conflict. Either way, we think a parenting class would be good for both of them as they figure out how to co-parent during this very contentious time! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

