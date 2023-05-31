Kroy Biermann Called Cops On Kim Zolciak -- Because She Refused To Leave Bathroom?!

Guess living together amid a divorce isn’t going so well…

Kroy Biermann called the cops on his estranged wife Kim Zolciak earlier this month after a verbal dispute! According to an investigation report obtained by Radar Online on Tuesday, the former NFL player requested authorities at his Georgia mansion on May 2 at around 10:23 p.m. The officers responded to the house regarding a call about a domestic dispute, but when they arrived both Kroy and Kim maintained they never got physical.

Instead, Kroy met the officers at the door and explained the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was “refusing to leave” the master bathroom even though he wanted to take a shower. According to Kroy, “nothing physical occurred.” He also told officers this was the first time the police had been called to respond to an incident involving them. While there were children at home amid the ordeal, they were asleep and unaware of the conflict, per the father.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old had a slightly different side of the story. She told police she was on the phone when her ex began “shouting at her” and “telling her to leave.” When she attempted to exit, Kroy “would stand in the doorway” and block her. She also accused him of “chest bumping” her. Still, she insisted “nothing physical occurred on this date,” but alleged Biermann had prevented her from calling 911 in the past by stealing her phone during fights. That said, the reality star suggested she previously didn’t want to get cops involved to avoid media attention. The report stated:

“She was advised to call the police if any of those offenses or any other ones occurred.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star was also instructed to go to a neighbor’s house if needed. Authorities told the former linebacker to separate from Kim for the night “so things wouldn’t escalate.”

The 37-year-old was warned he could be charged with offenses if he prevented the Kashmere Kollections founder from calling 911 or forced her to stay in the home, but no arrests were made concerning this situation. Interestingly, this incident occurred just days before it was revealed the couple filed for divorce in early May, citing April 30 as their date of separation. So, their emotions were obviously running high!

Despite their bitter breakup, they have both been living in the same home with their four minor children (Kroy also adopted Kim’s eldest two daughters). It’s unclear exactly why they broke up after 11 years of marriage, but money is said to have played a big factor in the decision. The co-parents owe the IRS over $1 million and Georgia $15k in unpaid taxes — this after they narrowly avoided foreclosure earlier this year. Things are so bleak, Kim is selling her wigs for extra cash!!

We’re glad to know the argument didn’t get physical this time, but it’s upsetting to know things were so tense, the police had to break up the situation. We hope they are learning how to live together more amicably for their kids’ sake — or it’s time for someone to move out! Thoughts? Let us know (below).

