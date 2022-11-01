Heartstopper Actor Kit Connor Says He Felt Forced To Come Out As Bisexual Amid Queerbaiting Accusations

Kit Connor isn’t too pleased with the public right about now.

The actor, who plays jock Nick Nelson on Netflix’s Heartstopper — a show largely about coming to terms with your sexuality — just revealed in a single tweet that he is bisexual. This all comes after months of accusations from fans that the actor was queerbaiting — a term which largely reflects a marketing technique in which celebrities, or creators of characters, hint at queerness, but never overtly confirm it, with the hopes of garnering acclaim and popularity from queer audiences.

The 18-year-old actor took to Twitter Monday night to make his assertion, writing:

“back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye”



back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

He’s of course referring to the fact that his Heartstopper character’s story largely revolves around confronting his bisexuality, and while his real life situation may reflect his fictional one more than we thought, it seems like he really wasn’t ready to come out just yet. This all comes after a May 2 tweet where the British actor addressed the accusations, writing at the time:

“twitter is so funny man. apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do…”



twitter is so funny man. apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do… — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) May 2, 2022

He later went on that same month to reaffirm his stance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, calling the queerbaiting accusations “mean” and reaffirming his decision to try and maintain some semblance of privacy. The young star noted:



“I’m perfectly confident and comfortable in my sexuality, but… I’m not too big on labels and things like that. I don’t feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly.”

He added how “strange” it was for people to also speculate about him and his Heartstopper co-star, Joe Locke, who plays Charlie Spring, a queer character, adding

“To start speculating about our sexualities and pressuring us to come out when maybe we’re not ready. I feel like that’s a very interesting, slightly problematic assumption to make.”

Four months after that, in September, Kit decided to step away from Twitter amid the relentless accusations, writing in a September 12 tweet:

“this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter :)”



this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter 🙂 — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) September 12, 2022

Coming out Monday marks his first tweet since leaving in September. What are YOUR thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

